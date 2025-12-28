Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling mark major first with Sandringham church outing – best photos

King Charles was publicly reunited with members of the royal family on Sunday as they joined him in attending mass at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Joining the King for the occasion were not only the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, but also Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.

Though Harriet and Peter, who announced their engagement in August, did not join the King for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, the church outing on 28 December does mark a significant first as Harriet made her Sandringham Christmas debut.

"While Peter and Harriet were unable to join the King and Queen at church on Christmas Day, it's lovely to see them join the royal fold during the Twixmas period," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, tells us. "Traditionally, partners did not stay at Sandringham until marriage, but in recent years, the likes of Meghan Markle and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have joined their royal spouses in Norfolk before their respective marriages, which is reflective of many households in modern society now."



However, other members of the royal family did attend Christmas Day mass on the morning of 25 December, before embarking upon the traditional walkabout to greet well-wishers. Though she was absent from Sunday's mass, Queen Camilla joined King Charles on this occasion, as did the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate seemed to be enjoying a quiet Sunday to themselves, but keep scrolling to see all the best photos of the royals joining King Charles for his first post-Christmas outing.

1/ 6 © Getty Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Though King Charles' nephew Peter and his fiancée Harriet were absent from the Christmas Day service and walkabout, the outing for Sunday mass marks the NHS nurse's first Christmas at Sandringham. The royal bride-to-be looked glorious in a houndstooth coat and a matching skirt, which was cinched at the waist with a tie belt. She also donned suede knee-high boots, a twist-detail headband, and carried a woven burgundy clutch to match the deep purple accents in her co-ord. Peter beamed as he walked alongside his wife-to-be. The couple announced their engagement in August, sharing their first photos exclusively with HELLO!. A statement issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin, read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement. "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

2/ 6 © Getty King Charles King Charles, 77, was all smiles as he stepped out to attend mass. He waved at the crowds of people who had gathered to see the royal arrivals, while wearing a smart winter coat and tan suede dress shoes to match.

3/ 6 © Getty Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence Supporting her brother, the King, Princess Anne made an appearance alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Anne oozed luxury in a chocolate brown coat and matching fringed boots, as well as a small fur hat.

4/ 6 © Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also invited along. Sophie, 60, looked wonderful in an oatmeal-hued wool coat (perfect for the chilly winter day in Norfolk) and paired it with camel boots and a matching fedora hat.

5/ 6 © Getty David Armstrong-Jones David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and his daughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, also showed up for the post-Christmas service. David is the son of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones and the brother of Lady Sarah Chatto. His 23-year-old daughter, Lady Margarita, is a jewellery designer and has previously spent Christmas at Sandringham, including in 2006 when she headed into church holding the hand of Prince William. Of the influence of her late grandmother on her designs, Lady Margarita told HELLO! exclusively in April: "I think her style is loved by everyone. I suppose it does play into me, but not solely. I think everyone’s different, and I do look up to her, but I do what comes naturally to me."

