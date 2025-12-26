Princess Charlotte gets festive in mini-me copy of mum Princess Kate's 14-year-old look

The 10-year-old princess was seen exiting St Mary Magdalene church on the royal Norfolk estate, wearing a new bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress in an oatmeal hue. The outerwear, which was made by her mother's go-to British coat designer, featured a chocolate brown velvet collar to match the pockets, buttons, and cuffs in the same hue.
Charlotte, who was seen walking with her father, Prince William, also wore the 'Cap-Toe Ballet in Dark Cocoa' by Tory Burch, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram, and a pair of chocolate brown tights to match. Rounding off the look was an oversized bow in the princess' hair.
Charlotte's nod to Kate's 14-year-old look
The look may feel familiar to long-time fans of the British royal family, as it felt reminiscent of one worn by her mother, the Princess of Wales, over 14 years ago. On 24 February 2011, Kate Middleton (as she was known until her royal wedding on 29 April 2011) was seen in Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, where she and William attended the dedication of a new RNLI lifeboat during Kate's first official engagement in Wales.
For this outing, Kate wore a neutral wool coat dress by Katherine Hooker with a dark brown collar, cuffs, and pockets just like Charlotte's. The soon-to-be royal bride also wore brown tights and slipped a deep red dress under her coat – just like Charlotte did on Christmas Day this year.
Kate and Charlotte's lookalike moment
Though one was in February and one was in December, both Kate and Charlotte's winter outfits prove the timeless appeal of a winter coat and brown tights. Brown is a hugely popular colour this season as it is a softer alternative to black that still looks put together.
Meanwhile, the wool used in both coats will always be a hit in the winter months as the fabric's crimped fibres trap air, which keeps body heat in, a top priority for an outside engagement.