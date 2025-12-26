Princess Charlotte gets festive in mini-me copy of mum Princess Kate's 14-year-old look

Princess Charlotte was her mother's mini-me as she joined both her parents and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, at the Christmas Day church service and walkabout at Sandringham on Thursday – and not just in the way she spoke to well-wishers on the day.

The 10-year-old princess was seen exiting St Mary Magdalene church on the royal Norfolk estate, wearing a new bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress in an oatmeal hue. The outerwear, which was made by her mother's go-to British coat designer, featured a chocolate brown velvet collar to match the pockets, buttons, and cuffs in the same hue.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte wore a Catherine Walker coat dress Charlotte, who was seen walking with her father, Prince William, also wore the 'Cap-Toe Ballet in Dark Cocoa' by Tory Burch, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram, and a pair of chocolate brown tights to match. Rounding off the look was an oversized bow in the princess' hair.

Charlotte's nod to Kate's 14-year-old look © Getty Kate Middleton wore a similar look after officially launching the new RNLI's lifeboat 'Hereford Endeavour' at Trearddur Bay, Anglesey The look may feel familiar to long-time fans of the British royal family, as it felt reminiscent of one worn by her mother, the Princess of Wales, over 14 years ago. On 24 February 2011, Kate Middleton (as she was known until her royal wedding on 29 April 2011) was seen in Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, where she and William attended the dedication of a new RNLI lifeboat during Kate's first official engagement in Wales.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlotte's response to dad William as he calls her away from the crowds on Christmas Day 2025

© Getty Kate also wore a deep red dress underneath For this outing, Kate wore a neutral wool coat dress by Katherine Hooker with a dark brown collar, cuffs, and pockets just like Charlotte's. The soon-to-be royal bride also wore brown tights and slipped a deep red dress under her coat – just like Charlotte did on Christmas Day this year.

Kate and Charlotte's lookalike moment Though one was in February and one was in December, both Kate and Charlotte's winter outfits prove the timeless appeal of a winter coat and brown tights. Brown is a hugely popular colour this season as it is a softer alternative to black that still looks put together. © Getty Spot how Princess Charlotte wore a red dress like her mum did 14 years ago Meanwhile, the wool used in both coats will always be a hit in the winter months as the fabric's crimped fibres trap air, which keeps body heat in, a top priority for an outside engagement.

Style twins © Getty Princess Charlotte wore a red hair bow to a Christmas lunch for members of the royal family, hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace It's not the first time Charlotte has channelled her mother's (impeccable) style this festive season. The duo twinned with hair bows while attending King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December, with Kate rocking a black velvet style while her daughter opted for a red ribbon.