Princess Charlotte's hair is blonder than ever with mum Princess Kate's accessory

Princess Charlotte wore her hair styled in a half-updo, putting her sun-bleached hair on full display. While her hair is naturally brunette, it seems the summer sun lifted the blonder hues in her hair, like what happened to her mother's dark locks earlier this year.
On Christmas Day, Charlotte also wore a black velvet bow, an accessory borrowed from her mother, who seemed to wear the same piece to King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December 2025.
Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, previously told us of Kate and her daughter's matching accessory: "Kate has made the oversized velvet bow something of a signature, elegant, youthful and timeless, and Charlotte mirroring it instantly feels both sentimental and sophisticated.
"The matching looks work because the bow is age-appropriate, soft and classic, adding polish without overwhelming a child's outfit. It's a subtle way for mother and daughter to coordinate on big public occasions without looking overly 'done'."
Charlotte delighted fans with her warm approach and beaming smile as she greeted well-wishers on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day. In a video captured by HELLO!'s US Royal News Correspondent, Alexandra Hurtado, who reported from Sandringham on the day, one royal fan was heard saying, "Oh look, she's doing a selfie, bless, so sweet."
"I was genuinely impressed by how polite the Wales children are and how gracefully they handle the spotlight, meeting strangers and engaging with the crowd," HELLO!'s Alexandra Hurtado reflected, having greeted Charlotte herself. "They've clearly taken after their parents, exhibiting the same poise and charm."