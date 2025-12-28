Princess Charlotte's hair is blonder than ever with mum Princess Kate's accessory

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children for the annual Christmas Day church service and walkabout at Sandringham

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte was a shining star during the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham on 25 December – and her hair had her looking just like her mum. The 10-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined her brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, at the service at St Mary Magdalene church on the royal estate in Norfolk before heading on the walkabout to meet members of the public who had gathered to wish the royal family, who were led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, a "merry Christmas". 

Princess Charlotte wore her hair styled in a half-updo, putting her sun-bleached hair on full display. While her hair is naturally brunette, it seems the summer sun lifted the blonder hues in her hair, like what happened to her mother's dark locks earlier this year. 

Princess Charlotte's hair from behind with big bow© Getty
Princess Charlotte's hair featured natural blonde highlights
Kate Middleton smiling with bouncy blonde hair© Getty
Kate debuted blonder hair earlier in the year

Reflecting on her lighter hair on 19 November during her appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, Kate told actress Su Pollard (who had commented on the blonder tint in the princess' hair): "It used to be brown, but it's gone light in the sunshine." 

Charlotte's hair looks like mum Kate's

Kate and Charlotte from behind walking into church© PA Images via Getty Images
Kate and Charlotte's hair is a similar shade

On Christmas Day, Charlotte also wore a black velvet bow, an accessory borrowed from her mother, who seemed to wear the same piece to King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December 2025. 

The Princess of Wales looking to side with bow in hair© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a black hair bow to the Christmas lunch

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, previously told us of Kate and her daughter's matching accessory: "Kate has made the oversized velvet bow something of a signature, elegant, youthful and timeless, and Charlotte mirroring it instantly feels both sentimental and sophisticated.

"The matching looks work because the bow is age-appropriate, soft and classic, adding polish without overwhelming a child's outfit. It's a subtle way for mother and daughter to coordinate on big public occasions without looking overly 'done'."

Charlotte shines at Christmas walkabout

Charlotte delighted fans with her warm approach and beaming smile as she greeted well-wishers on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day. In a video captured by HELLO!'s US Royal News Correspondent, Alexandra Hurtado, who reported from Sandringham on the day, one royal fan was heard saying, "Oh look, she's doing a selfie, bless, so sweet." 

Princess Charlotte holding flowers© Alamy Live News.
The royal children received flowers, teddies and chocolates

"That is so cool. Oh, look at her, she's a Princess Anne in the making, without a doubt," another well-wisher remarked.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Wales family all met members of the public on Christmas Day

"I was genuinely impressed by how polite the Wales children are and how gracefully they handle the spotlight, meeting strangers and engaging with the crowd," HELLO!'s Alexandra Hurtado reflected, having greeted Charlotte herself. "They've clearly taken after their parents, exhibiting the same poise and charm."

