Princess Charlotte's hair is blonder than ever with mum Princess Kate's accessory

Princess Charlotte was a shining star during the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham on 25 December – and her hair had her looking just like her mum. The 10-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined her brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, at the service at St Mary Magdalene church on the royal estate in Norfolk before heading on the walkabout to meet members of the public who had gathered to wish the royal family, who were led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, a "merry Christmas".

Princess Charlotte wore her hair styled in a half-updo, putting her sun-bleached hair on full display. While her hair is naturally brunette, it seems the summer sun lifted the blonder hues in her hair, like what happened to her mother's dark locks earlier this year.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's hair featured natural blonde highlights

© Getty Kate debuted blonder hair earlier in the year Reflecting on her lighter hair on 19 November during her appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, Kate told actress Su Pollard (who had commented on the blonder tint in the princess' hair): "It used to be brown, but it's gone light in the sunshine."

Charlotte's hair looks like mum Kate's © PA Images via Getty Images Kate and Charlotte's hair is a similar shade On Christmas Day, Charlotte also wore a black velvet bow, an accessory borrowed from her mother, who seemed to wear the same piece to King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December 2025.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a black hair bow to the Christmas lunch Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, previously told us of Kate and her daughter's matching accessory: "Kate has made the oversized velvet bow something of a signature, elegant, youthful and timeless, and Charlotte mirroring it instantly feels both sentimental and sophisticated. "The matching looks work because the bow is age-appropriate, soft and classic, adding polish without overwhelming a child's outfit. It's a subtle way for mother and daughter to coordinate on big public occasions without looking overly 'done'."

Charlotte shines at Christmas walkabout Charlotte delighted fans with her warm approach and beaming smile as she greeted well-wishers on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day. In a video captured by HELLO!'s US Royal News Correspondent, Alexandra Hurtado, who reported from Sandringham on the day, one royal fan was heard saying, "Oh look, she's doing a selfie, bless, so sweet." © Alamy Live News. The royal children received flowers, teddies and chocolates "That is so cool. Oh, look at her, she's a Princess Anne in the making, without a doubt," another well-wisher remarked.