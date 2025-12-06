Princess Kate's endearing words for Eugene Levy when they finally met - watch

The Princess of Wales' annual Together at Christmas carol concert was once again a huge success, with stars alike gathering at Westminster Abbey on Friday evening.

One of those was Eugene Levy, the American actor and comedian who recently interviewed the Prince of Wales for his recent travel series, The Reluctant Traveller.

© Getty Images Kate and Eugene chatted about the Hollywood actor's interview with Prince William

In the show, the future King and the Hollywood actor talked while enjoying a pint at one of William's local pubs, the Two Brewers, in Windsor.

On Friday, the Hollywood actor finally got a chance to meet with the Princess of Wales and used the opportunity to discuss how well he was "looked after" by William. See the conversation in the video above.

© Courtesy of Apple Prince William and Eugene Levy enjoying a pint in at the Two Brewers in Windsor

What did they say?

Greeting the princess, Eugene said, "Lovely to meet you." Kate replied: "You know my husband very well now." "I had a lovely day with your husband," he told her.

"I hope he looked after you," the Princess said, as the actor replied: "‘He did look after me, yes, he did." Kate continued: "And you got to meet our dog."

"I’m a bit of a dog whisperer myself, and the cookies helped," the actor said. "Did he have a fun day, though? "Yes, he did," she assured him. Eugene added, "It was a memorable day, that’s for sure."