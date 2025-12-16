Prince William and Princess Kate's 'subtle change' in their Christmas cards through the years

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas cards have long delighted royal fans. Candid and casual, they capture a family at ease, with each child's personality shining through. William and Kate appear as equal partners, hands-on and affectionate, while George, Charlotte and Louis bring energy and charm.

Unlike the stiffly posed portraits of previous generations, their cards feel lived-in and real – the sort of images that could have been plucked from any family album, if not for the future King and Queen at the centre.

Kate's artistic sensibility – she studied art history and is a keen photographer – enhances each shot, but it is their comfort in both public and private roles that gives these portraits their warmth.

The first card, in 2011, shows them as newlyweds on a Canadian tour, Kate in a white dress and red hat, radiating joy. By 2013, little George is christened, captured on Kate's lap with arms outstretched.

Glimpse into royal children's personalities

As the family expanded, so did the character of their cards. The 2015 and 2018 greetings reflect a growing brood – playful and spontaneous, with photos taken at children's parties or on the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The family released this casual photo in 2018, with the children's developing personalities on display

Royal watchers quickly came to anticipate not just the festive message, but also a glimpse into the children's developing personalities: George's natural composure, Charlotte's self-assurance, Louis's cheeky grin.

Subtle shift in William and Kate's messaging

By 2022, the tone shifted subtly. William was now heir apparent, George his 'second in command', and the family's stride along a green-fringed path symbolised unity amid change.

© Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace The family's 2022 Christmas card, released just a few months after Queen Elizabeth II's death, symbolised unity amid change

A year later, in 2023, they opted for a striking black-and-white shot from fashion photographer Josh Shinner – chic and pared back, with a hint of artsy cool. Everyone's growing up fast, the image seems to say.

© Josh Shinner "Everyone's growing up fast," the family's 2023 Christmas card seemed to say

In 2024, with Kate facing cancer and aware of the many people following her journey, she released a personal video upon completing chemotherapy. The footage shows her drawing strength from her family and the natural beauty of a Norfolk summer's day, accompanied by the message: "Out of darkness can come light."

A still from that video, captured by Will Warr, became the Waleses' heartfelt choice for their 2024 Christmas greeting.

© Will Warr A still image from Princess Kate's moving video was used for the family's 2024 Christmas card

