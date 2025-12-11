Queen Camilla joined by new royal aide as she spreads some festive cheer at London home

Her Majesty invites children supported by her charities to decorate the Christmas tree at her London residence, Clarence House, every year

Queen Camilla decorates the tree with Dolce as Major Rob Treasure looks on© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle Stacey
6 minutes ago
Queen Camilla was joined by her newest staff member as she spread some festive cheer at Clarence House on Thursday.

Her Majesty, 78, threw her annual traditional lunch for children with life-shortening conditions at her London Home, with the youngsters supported by the organisations Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, invited to meet Santa Claus and decorate the Christmas tree. 

Incoming equerry to the Queen, Major Rob Treasure, a platoon commander with 1st Battalion The Rifles, helped out for the first time using his sword to place the decorations selected by the children on to the branches.

Camilla's outgoing equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, was also on hand to help. He serves in The Rifles, of which the Queen has been colonel-in-chief since 2020, and took up his position as equerry in 2022. An equerry typically spends around three years in the role, and they are often seen as the "eyes and ears" of the monarchy as they assist the royals in their public duties, including overseas travel. 

Major Plunket was invested with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order upon officially relinquishing his appointment as Her Majesty's equerry on 30 December, a Court Circular entry revealed. 

After lunch was served to the children by the Queen, she said to them: "I say this every year, to me it's the start of Christmas, I haven’t really got my head round it till I come here and I realise it's about to happen. It's so lovely to have you all every year and I'm so proud to be patron of two such wonderful charities.

"I know they do so much for the children and of course the parents – they're literally lifesavers – I'm thrilled to see you all again and I wish you all a very, very happy Christmas."

Queen Camilla receives gifts from Santa Claus© Getty Images

The Queen received a visit from Santa Claus

After being greeted by Santa Claus at the foot of stairs at Clarence House, Camilla was given squeaky toys for her pet dogs. Santa later revealed: "It was presents for Moley and Bluebell from Mrs Claus. As there is nothing you can buy for the Queen."

Queen Camilla holds hands with Samuel during the Christmas tree decorating event © Getty Images

The Queen holding hands with Samuel

Camilla welcomed ten children, and their parents, who are being cared for by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity into Clarence House. Samuel Soremekun, six, who has sickle cell disease and autism, saw Camilla and gave a deep bow then received a warm hug, and said: "It's the Queen!"

Queen Camilla serves Christmas lunch to kids© Getty Images

The Queen serving lunch to Ivan

Camilla, dressed in a festive green frock, helped to serve up a lunch of sausages, mash potato and peas, laid out in a smiley face, and walked around carrying a gravy boat.

Queen Camilla joined Samuel and Myla on the State Sleigh© Getty Images

Queen Camilla joined Samuel and Myla on the State Sleigh

The children also got to meet reindeer, Blitzen and Dancer, in the garden of Clarence House, and had the chance to sit in the back of the State Sleigh, which was designed by German-born Prince Albert for Queen Victoria. 

The sleigh was recently on display at Windsor Castle for the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to view during the state visit.

