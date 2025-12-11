Queen Camilla joined by new royal aide as she spreads some festive cheer at London home

Queen Camilla was joined by her newest staff member as she spread some festive cheer at Clarence House on Thursday.
Her Majesty, 78, threw her annual traditional lunch for children with life-shortening conditions at her London Home, with the youngsters supported by the organisations Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, invited to meet Santa Claus and decorate the Christmas tree.
Incoming equerry to the Queen, Major Rob Treasure, a platoon commander with 1st Battalion The Rifles, helped out for the first time using his sword to place the decorations selected by the children on to the branches.
Camilla's outgoing equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, was also on hand to help. He serves in The Rifles, of which the Queen has been colonel-in-chief since 2020, and took up his position as equerry in 2022. An equerry typically spends around three years in the role, and they are often seen as the "eyes and ears" of the monarchy as they assist the royals in their public duties, including overseas travel.
Major Plunket was invested with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order upon officially relinquishing his appointment as Her Majesty's equerry on 30 December, a Court Circular entry revealed.
After lunch was served to the children by the Queen, she said to them: "I say this every year, to me it's the start of Christmas, I haven’t really got my head round it till I come here and I realise it's about to happen. It's so lovely to have you all every year and I'm so proud to be patron of two such wonderful charities.
"I know they do so much for the children and of course the parents – they're literally lifesavers – I'm thrilled to see you all again and I wish you all a very, very happy Christmas."