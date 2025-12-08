Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla comes face-to-face with the cast of her favourite 'saucy' TV binge-watch Rivals - best photos
The Disney+ TV drama is based on the bestselling books by the late author, Dame Jilly Cooper, who died aged 88 in October

Queen Camilla with actor Oliver Chris on the film set of TV Show 'Rivals' © Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
55 minutes ago
The Queen had a clapperboard moment as she visited the set of raunchy TV drama, Rivals, and revealed binge-watching the series had cheered her up while she was ill with pneumonia last year.

Camilla, 78, was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the set in Bristol on Monday and met the show's stars, including Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Nafessa Williams, Victoria Smurfit and Bella Maclean.

The Disney+ series is based on the books by author Dame Jilly Cooper, who died aged 88 in October after sustaining a fatal head injury during a fall at her Gloucestershire home.

Following her death, the Queen paid tribute, describing her as a "legend" and a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many".

The pair were long-standing friends, and the author is said to have based her fictional seducer and showjumping lothario, Rupert Campbell-Black, partly on the Queen's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Camilla observed filming from the upcoming second series and used the clapper board for a scene on the 'Master Dog' set with actor, Oliver Chris, who plays TV presenter James Vereker.

WATCH: Queen Camilla has a clapperboard moment on the Rivals set

See the best photos from her time on set.

1/5

Queen Camilla has tea and cake with the leading actors on the film set of TV Show 'Rivals' © Getty Images

The Queen enjoyed tea and cake with cast members

On the set of the fictional O'Hara family's kitchen in The Priory, Camilla spoke with Alex Hassell, who plays Ruper Campbell-Black.

"Hello! How nice to see you," the Queen said. "I've watched you all. It looks really fun."

"It's really good fun and actually we all get on very well, which makes all the saucy stuff not too awkward. We struggle [not to laugh]. In fact, we were doing it earlier today. When we have to look at each other in a yearning fashion we find each other hilarious.  The more you're not supposed to do it [laugh] you do," Alex replied. "I suppose you must have found yourself in those positions quite a lot."

"Oh yes," chuckled the Queen.

2/5

Queen Camilla gestures as she speaks to actor Victoria Smurfit © Getty Images

Camilla chatting with Victoria Smurfit

Camilla later admitted she had read all of Dame Jilly's books. 

Victoria Smurfit, who plays Maud O'Hara, asked: "Did you fact check them for just how delicious the men were and all the horses?"

"No," the Queen replied tactfully. "Interesting memories… But I galloped through them. It's just good fun. And I think nowadays people need some good fun. People want to be lifted, don't they? And just be able to have a good laugh. 

"I remember watching it last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia. I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards. I'm looking forward to this one coming out."

3/5

Queen Camilla, poses with actors Nafessa Williams, left, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean © Alamy Live News.

The Queen with the show's stars

Posing for a group photograph by the Aga on the set, Camilla and Victoria chatted about the ease of cooking a Christmas turkey in one. 

"Except for the potatoes. You put them in and then find them dead two weeks later," the Queen joked.

4/5

Queen Camilla holds a clapper board during a visit to the film set of TV Show 'Rivals'© Getty Images

Queen Camilla on the 'Mad Dog' set of the show

During the visit on location in Bristol, Camilla learned how the production has been a boost for creative industries in the South West of England, providing training and opportunities for young people.

5/5

Queen Camilla views the costume department during a visit to the film set of TV Show 'Rivals' © Getty Images

The Queen in the costume department

She also met with members of Dame Jilly's family and toured the costume department, which showcases the 1980s style and fashion of the era.

