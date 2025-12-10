Royal family LIVE: Swedish and Norwegian royals to step out for glittering Nobel Prize ceremonies

Today's biggest royal stories
- Meghan Markle sends letter to estranged father, Thomas Markle.
- King Charles will attend an Advent Service at Westminster Abbey.
- Nobel Peace Prize ceremonies to take place in Sweden and Norway.
- Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella turn 11.
Princess Royal's engagements today
Princess Anne, as patron of The Royal College of Midwives, will visit Raigmore Hospital Maternity Services, Raigmore Hospital in Old Perth, Inverness.
She will also, as Commandant-in-Chief of First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (Princess Royal's Volunteer Corps), will attend a carol concert at the Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks in London.
Monaco celebrates a birthday
The Princely Palace of Monaco has released new portraits of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to mark their 11th birthday.
Despite being younger than his twin sister, Prince Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne as the crown passes according to male-preference cognatic primogeniture.
Good morning
We have some tiara moments to look forward to today as the Nobel Prize ceremony and banquets take place in Sweden, with a white-tie dress code for the Swedish royals.
A ceremony is also set to take place in Norway, but the royals typically wear smart daytime attire.
Stay tuned for all of the photos later today!