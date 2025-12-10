Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Swedish and Norwegian royals to step out for glittering Nobel Prize ceremonies
Royal family LIVE: Swedish and Norwegian royals to step out for glittering Nobel Prize ceremonies
Royal family LIVE: Swedish and Norwegian royals to step out for glittering Nobel Prize ceremonies

All of the royal news, updates and images from Wednesday 10 December as some of the European royals attend the annual awards

Danielle Stacey
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Isabelle CaseyReporter
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Today's biggest royal stories


Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4m ago

Princess Royal's engagements today

Princess Anne, as patron of The Royal College of Midwives, will visit Raigmore Hospital Maternity Services, Raigmore Hospital in Old Perth, Inverness.

She will also, as Commandant-in-Chief of First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (Princess Royal's Volunteer Corps), will attend a carol concert at the Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks in London.

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
29m ago

Monaco celebrates a birthday

The Princely Palace of Monaco has released new portraits of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to mark their 11th birthday.

Despite being younger than his twin sister, Prince Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne as the crown passes according to male-preference cognatic primogeniture.

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
56m ago

Good morning

We have some tiara moments to look forward to today as the Nobel Prize ceremony and banquets take place in Sweden, with a white-tie dress code for the Swedish royals. 

A ceremony is also set to take place in Norway, but the royals typically wear smart daytime attire. 

Stay tuned for all of the photos later today!

