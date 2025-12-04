Princess Kate performs the perfect double curtsy to Queen Camilla - watch

The Princess of Wales performed a double curtsy as she greeted the King and Queen at the start of the German state visit on Wednesday. Prince William and Kate performed their ceremonial duties as they welcomed President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, at Heathrow airport, before travelling to Windsor Castle.

The couple were met by Charles and Camilla on a royal dais outside Windsor and Eton Riverside train station, with the famous castle as the backdrop. After Their Majesties exchanged pleasantries with the President and First Lady, William and Kate stepped forward, with the Princess executing the perfect double curtsy, one for the King and then, in case Camilla had not seen her, another for the Queen. Watch above.

In an affectionate gesture, the Queen greeted her stepson and stepdaughter-in-law with a kiss on both cheeks before all of the parties stood for the German national anthem and God Save The King.

Royals typically only bow or curtsy to one another if it's the first time they have seen each other that day. The royal family's website outlines the etiquette for greeting the King and Queen and the senior royals: "For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."

Kate and Camilla coordinated in blue for the daytime elements of the state visit, with the Princess donning an Alexander McQueen coat over a Burberry dress, and the Queen in a bespoke Anna Valentine number.

© Getty Images The Queen greeted the Princess of Wales with a kiss

The royals, together with the President and his wife, participated in a carriage procession through the Berkshire town to the castle, where a ceremonial welcome took place, with the King and Mr Steinmeier inspecting a guard of honour.

© Getty The royals and the Presidential couple stood for the national anthems

After a private lunch, the royals and the Presidential couple viewed German artefacts from the Royal Collection inside the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, including a Christmas Eve entry in Queen Victoria's diary from 1850 in which she described how her children were delighted with their Christmas tree. Victoria and her German-born Prince consort, Albert, were responsible for popularising the German tradition of Christmas trees in Britain.

On Wednesday evening, the President was feted with a glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle. The white-tie dress code called for gowns and tiaras for the royal ladies, with the Princess of Wales wowing in a blue sequined gown by Jenny Packham and Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet Tiara, made of diamonds and rubies, which was designed for Victoria by Prince Albert in 1853.

© Getty Images Kate's shimmering dress and stunning tiara were the perfect combo

© Getty Images Queen Camilla shone in green

Meanwhile, the Queen wore a green lace evening gown by Fiona Clare and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara which was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla paired her outfit with diamond earrings, an emerald and diamond necklace and the Order of Germany sash.