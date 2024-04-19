Princess Amalia of the Netherlands dazzling gold bag is influencer-approved

This week royal watchers have been treated to a resplendent state visit, as King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are being hosted by the Dutch Royal family.

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, has captivated attention not only with her regal presence, but also with a dazzling accessory.

For the third day of the Spanish visit, she the heir to the Dutch throne donned a gold bag from influencer-adored label Marina Raphael. This particular piece, the Baby Riviera in Gold Ribbed Leather, featured a ribbed leather body that glistened under the light, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Amalia of The Netherlands donned a gold Marina Raphael bag

The gold metal hardware and an adjustable gold Napa leather strap allow for versatility and ease of carrying, presenting a blend of function and fashion. Its glossy, gold mirror-effect plexiglass handle offers a modern twist on a classic design, blending traditional luxury with contemporary aesthetics. For the public appearance Princess Amalia paired the exquisite accessory with a green dress and white coat, complemented by Stuart Weitzman's 'Nudistcurve 100' Platino Metallic Sandals.

Marina Raphael has become one of the buzziest brand names in recent years, making it a favourite among the fashion crowd and royalty alike. The eponymous designer, a scion of the Swarovski family, has made a name for herself with her luxuriously crafted pieces. Talking to Hello! Fashion about her bags in 2022, Marina explained, "It is our mission to create products that are not ephemeral, stand the test of time and can be passed down to generations. In my opinion, a piece can be defined as ‘classic’ when its aesthetic value remains everlasting regardless of seasons and trends."

© Patrick van Katwijk Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands visited the exposition of ten Spanish and Dutch mural painters at Museum STRAAT on April 18

The celebrated young designer has committed her brand to sustainable practices, "I personally believe that sustainable fashion is the future of fashion,” Marina told us. “From the very beginning we have worked towards implementing innovative techniques that lead to a near-zero-waste policy, such as upcycling, recycling materials and consciously tanning small quantities of leather, while constantly searching for new creative ways to evolve and reduce our carbon footprint."

Princess Amalia's choice of the Marina Raphael bag for such a significant occasion reflects her support for fashion that is both elegant and ethically made. As she prepares to take on more royal duties, her fashion choices continue to inspire and resonate with a global audience.

The future Queen’s bag isn’t just a fab accessory, it’s a symbol of the forward-thinking royal’s approach to luxury and responsibility.