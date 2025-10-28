Princess Catharina-Amalia's feathered ballgown pinched from grandmother Queen Beatrix's wardrobe

Princess Catharina-Amalia is stepping up. Not only when it comes to her royal duties, but also into her budding status as a royal style icon. As she prepares to take on more of her royal responsibilities as the heir apparent to the throne of the Netherlands, the 21-year-old has also amped up her wardrobe, dressing herself with eye-catching elegance and a blend of classic and modern styles that symbolise both heritage and a future-facing stance for the royal family. Her latest look, from the national celebration of Amsterdam's 750th anniversary on Monday, 27 October is a perfect example. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Princess Catharina-Amalia from the event…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Stepping out for the occasion, the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a showstopping ballgown that was first worn by her grandmother, Queen Beatrix, according to royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram.

2/ 5 © Getty Images The magnificent feathered green dress cut just below the knees, and featured a magnificent abstract design across the bodice. Contrasting its striking design, the piece's silhouette is actually very classical in style, with a high crew neckline and long sleeves, where the design continues at the cuff.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia's dress was designed by Theresia Vreugdenhil, who made many dresses for Queen Beatrix, including her inauguration robe from 1980. This specific piece was first worn as a floor-length gown by the then-Princess Beatrix for her state visit to Belgium in 1981, and was reworn in a shorter midi length by her daughter-in-law, Queen Maxima, in 2014. As someone who writes about royal style every day, I've seen many royals re-wear their outfits, but Princess Catharina-Amalia's latest look is such a masterclass in honouring family heritage and promoting sustainable fashion, in an otherwise rather modern look.

4/ 5 © Getty Images The rest of the 21-year-old Dutch royal's look was equally brilliant, though a little more muted to allow the showstopping gown to take the centre stage. She opted for a predominantly black ensemble outside of the dress, including a belted wool coat from Max Mara, which was also previously worn by her mother. Accessory-wise, she kept it simple with a black satin clutch from European royal favourite Gianvito Rossi, and a pair of black suede heels from Aquazzura. Very chic!

5/ 5 © Getty Images In the royal style blogger's comment section, fans were in love with her look. One wrote: "Love that she is wearing a dress first worn by her grandmother! Beautiful dress and the colour looks great on her," while another commented: "This is sans doute the best re-imagining of a vintage dress I have ever seen. Simply delightful in every way. Brilliant!" Meanwhile, others commented on the timelessness of the garments, with a third follower adding: "This is why dressing in classic style is the best. You can rewear an outfit for decades." Another questioned how the piece has remained so pristine, writing: "How on earth does a dress last that long in such good condition? Ah, to be royal…"

Princess Catharina-Amalia's fashion

The heir to the Dutch throne has been stepping out in some incredible outfits recently, as she is beginning to take centre stage in the royal spotlight. Perhaps most memorable is when she appeared at the gala dinner following the abdication of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, where she wore a £7,600 off-the-shoulder embroidered Monique Lhuillier dress in the most gorgeous, glittering emerald green colour.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands at a gala dinner at the Grand Ducal Palace of Luxembourg

At the Prince's Day celebrations, she showed just how much she was taking after her mother Queen Maxima's eclectic but fashion-forward take on regal style, when she opted for a pale yellow gown from Taller Marmo. The elegant piece featured a statement caped shoulder, which she teamed with a disc-shaped fascinator and white gloves. For the royal style watchers out there, Princess Catharina-Amalia might just be the young royal to keep your eye out for!