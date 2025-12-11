Brunei's Princess Anisha Rosnah shows off blossoming baby bump in new picture

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah announced in October 2025 that they are expecting their first child together, having tied the knot with a ten-day celebration in January 2024.

Though it is currently unknown exactly when the baby is due, the Brunei royals have shared a new photograph in which the Princess's little bump can be seen starting to grow.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a series of pictures from his time participating in the Southeast Asian Games, frequently abbreviated to the SEA Games, which is a biennial multi-sport event that involves the 11 countries currently part of Southeast Asia. An avid polo player, like other members of the royal family, Prince Abdul was representing his country in the games.

Buried among the team pictures, however, was a snap of Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah, in which we can see her baby bump growing more clearly than in previous photos that the Brunei royals have shared to social media.

The Prince was wearing his country's polo team kit, while his wife opted for a beautiful short-sleeved black dress with a V-neckline, accessorising with a chic pair of black sunglasses. You can't beat the sleekness of a classic monochrome look!

Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah's baby joy

On October 14, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together, alongside a black and white picture of them looking into each other's eyes while holding hands on a balcony.

The glamorous Princess Anisha, 30, was wearing a floaty white button-down dress, while her other hand was placed on her stomach. Her husband wore a classy white button-up shirt with matching trousers – in their co-ordinated looks, the pair couldn't have looked more in love.

As of December 2025, it isn't known when their baby is due, but Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah will mark their second wedding anniversary in January 2026. Their marriage was a lavish 10-day celebration that culminated in a ceremony at the Sultan's official residence in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital city of Brunei.

It is believed that the couple started dating in 2018, though they kept their relationship low-profile until their wedding. Before their marriage, Prince Abdul Mateen was considered one of the world's most eligible bachelors and Princess Anisha Rosnah, a London-born entrepreneur, ran a silk garment company and bespoke travel agency, and continues to do so during her royal life.

As the tenth child and fourth son of the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his former second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz, Prince Abdul Mateen is fifth in line to the throne, which means that the baby will be sixth in line if it is a boy.