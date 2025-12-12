Princess Anne attends military parade solo on wedding anniversary

The Princess Royal stepped in for the King at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday, with the occasion coinciding with a personal milestone.

Anne, 75, made a solo appearance at the prestigious military academy, arriving by helicopter with her royal aides.

She was not joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, despite the pair marking their 33rd wedding anniversary on Friday.

The couple tied the knot at Crathie Kirk near the royal family's Scottish estate Balmoral on 12 December 1992, as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees. Anne was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992, with whom she shares her children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Among the cadets dressed in their navy and red uniforms, Princess Anne stood out in a turquoise coat with oversized lapels and a matching hat and scarf.

1/ 5 © Getty Anne travelled by air to her engagement The Princess Royal, who carries out hundreds of engagements a year, was all smiles as she stepped out of her helicopter upon arrival at the military academy.



2/ 5 © Getty Many royals have trained at Sandhurst The traditional Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the cadets before they are commissioned into the Army. Royals who have trained at Sandhurst include Prince William, Prince Harry, the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent and most recently, Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy.



3/ 5 © Getty Anne inspects the cadets



4/ 5 © Getty The Princess beamed as she carried out her duty The Princess inspected the cadets during the Sovereign's Parade. Members of the royal family often attend Sovereign Parades at the army base, which happen three times a year, with the Duchess of Edinburgh present at the ceremony in April. Anne has represented the monarch on at least seven occasions at the Sovereign's Parade.

