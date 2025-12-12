Princess Anne attends military parade solo on wedding anniversary

The Princess Royal stepped in for the King at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday, with the occasion coinciding with a personal milestone.
Anne, 75, made a solo appearance at the prestigious military academy, arriving by helicopter with her royal aides.
She was not joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, despite the pair marking their 33rd wedding anniversary on Friday.
The couple tied the knot at Crathie Kirk near the royal family's Scottish estate Balmoral on 12 December 1992, as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees. Anne was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992, with whom she shares her children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.
Among the cadets dressed in their navy and red uniforms, Princess Anne stood out in a turquoise coat with oversized lapels and a matching hat and scarf.
See the best photos from her outing…
Anne travelled by air to her engagement
The Princess Royal, who carries out hundreds of engagements a year, was all smiles as she stepped out of her helicopter upon arrival at the military academy.
Many royals have trained at Sandhurst
The traditional Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the cadets before they are commissioned into the Army.
Royals who have trained at Sandhurst include Prince William, Prince Harry, the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent and most recently, Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy.
Anne inspects the cadets
The Princess beamed as she carried out her duty
The Princess inspected the cadets during the Sovereign's Parade. Members of the royal family often attend Sovereign Parades at the army base, which happen three times a year, with the Duchess of Edinburgh present at the ceremony in April. Anne has represented the monarch on at least seven occasions at the Sovereign's Parade.
Anne stood out in aquamarine
Anne teamed her beautiful coat with a pair of black leather boots, pearl earrings and one of her favourite gold and diamond brooches.
According to The Court Jeweller, the accessory has been in Anne's jewellery box since at least 1969 and the Princess has worn it for several notable occasions over the years – including for her 70th birthday portraits in 2020.
The Princess was first photographed wearing the brooch when the royal family welcomed Apollo 8 mission Commander, Colonel Frank Borman, to Buckingham Palace in 1969.