Inside Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence which was forbidden in England

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary and are no doubt marking the occasion by reminiscing on their special day.

The Princess Royal and the retired Navy Officer met while he was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia and became romantically involved some years after. But when it came to getting married in 1992, the pair were forced to travel to Scotland to tie the knot as they were forbidden from getting married in England at the time.

The royal bride had been married before to Mark Phillips in 1973 and the divorce was finalised in early 1992. The Church of England did not permit remarrying, leaving neighbouring Scotland as their only choice.

When Princess Anne married for the second time, she opted for a small celebration with only 30 guests in attendance and chose a simple yet effortlessly chic outfit…

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence's wedding in Scotland

The church © Raw/Nre/Shutterstock Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence said 'I do' at Crathie Kirk church, the family's church of choice when they are staying at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. Princess Anne's divorce from Mark Phillips had cleared earlier in the year.



The dress © Photo: Rex Princess Anne didn't go for a traditional bridal gown, as she did for her first wedding, instead, she wore a high-neck midi dress with a white jacket. She accessorised the chic look with black court shoes and her usual beehive.

The ring © Shutterstock The wedding was held on a winter's day 12 December 1992 after Timothy proposed with a gorgeous cabochon sapphire and diamond ring. The couple met when Laurence, who was then a commander in the Royal Navy, was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia.



Tying the knot © Martin Keene - PA Images,Getty As they left the church, traditional bagpipes were playing, a nod to the glorious Scottish setting. She carried a small posy of heather which matched the sprig of flowers in her hair. Heather symbolises good luck so it's ideal for wedding day bouquets. Despite it being a quiet royal affair, the crowds still gathered to wish the newlyweds well.



Happily ever after © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Princess Anne and husband Timothy now live together on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, along with their daughter Zara who lives with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, age nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two. Princess Anne's son Peter is now believed to live in a separate property on the grounds after he and his ex-wife Autumn Phillips separated in 2021. The former couple share daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11. In the last two years, Peter has found love with longtime friend, Lindsay Steven.

To celebrate the upcoming festive period, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy sent out their annual Christmas card. The Princess Royal and her husband sent out season greetings to charities and patronages, including the Reliant Motor Club, who shared photos of the card online.

"With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year," the printed message read, followed by Anne signing off the card in her own handwriting.