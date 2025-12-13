King Charles is 'deeply touched' by 'sensitive' response following update on cancer treatment

King Charles is said to have been "deeply touched" by the "scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction" after he issued a personal video message on Friday evening.

In a video shared on behalf of Stand Up To Cancer, the monarch, 77, revealed the wonderful news that his cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year. The pre-recorded message was filmed at Clarence House, and also saw Charles stress the importance of cancer screening programmes to help early diagnosis.

Since its broadcast, the video has been met with excellent feedback, which, according to a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, has "deeply touched" His Majesty.

They said: "The Palace has been 'delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction', and is 'most grateful for the many kind comments we have received for The King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public.'

© PA The King shared an announcement about his cancer journey

"I know His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated. He will be particularly pleased at the way it has helped to shine a light on the benefits of cancer screening programmes.

The spokesperson added: "It has long been the King’s view that if some public good can come from sharing elements of his personal diagnosis and treatment journey, then it would be his pleasure and duty to do so.

"His thoughts and warmest wishes will remain with all those affected by cancer and those who care for them."

Charles' words on Friday

During the video message, Charles said: "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

© Getty Images Charles continued to work throughout his cancer treatment

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is 'a great personal blessing'."

Cancer diagnosis

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after it was detected during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, the Palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

© Getty Images The monarch continues to have a busy schedule following his diagnosis

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."