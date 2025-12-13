How King Charles's busy schedule aided his 'positive mindset' after new update

During an appearance for Stand Up To Cancer, King Charles confirmed that his cancer treatment was being reduced thanks to an "early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders'."

The monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, and despite operating under a reduced schedule for a few months after the initial diagnosis, he soon found himself with a packed schedule.

The monarch's insistence to continue working helped him gain a "positive mindset", which is believed to have formed part of his recovery journey. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment, while always heeding the advice of his medical team.

"His ability to uphold all of his State duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital a part of the recovery journey."

The King has already had a busy month, as last week, he hosted the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender during their state visit to the United Kingdom. It was the third state visit that the monarch hosted this, after French President Emmanuel Macron in July and United States President Donald Trump in September.

Charles has also been abroad four times this year, visiting Italy back in April, the Holy See in October, Poland in January and Canada in May.

Charles' cancer message

The monarch's pre-recorded message was filmed at Clarence House and featured the King speaking about the importance of cancer screening programmes that can lead to an early diagnosis. In the message, he expressed his concern that "at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them".

Charles encouraged people to take up the invitation for screenings, highlighting the new national Screening Checker, which is now available online, for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening.

© PA The King shared an announcement about his cancer journey

"In sharing some details of his treatment journey, His Majesty has been greatly encouraged by the outpouring of support both from the medical community and from members of the public - especially those affected by cancer," a palace spokesperson said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is 'a great personal blessing'."

King's cancer diagnosis

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after it was detected during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, the Palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

© Getty Images The monarch was diagnosed with cancer in 2024

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

© Getty Images Charles kept a full schedule

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."