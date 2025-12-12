King Charles announces reduced cancer treatment after 'effective intervention' - calling the milestone 'a personal blessing'

The King has confirmed that his cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year, as he delivered a personal video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.
The pre-recorded message filmed at Clarence House, in which Charles, 77, stressed the importance of cancer screening programmes to help early diagnosis, was broadcast on Friday evening.
After expressing his concern that "at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them," the monarch announced: "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.
"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is 'a great personal blessing'."
The monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, also expressed his gratitude for medical staff, saying: "Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the "community of care" that surrounds every cancer patient - the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."
Charles has continued to carry out his public duties across the UK and abroad while receiving treatment, including hosting three state visits for the French, US and most recently German Presidents.
A palace spokesperson added: "The King has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment, while always heeding the advice of his medical team.
"His ability to uphold all of his State duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital part of the recovery journey."
The King encourages people to get screened for cancer
Charles encouraged people to take up the invitation for screenings, highlighting the new national Screening Checker, which is now available online, for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening.
"In sharing some details of his treatment journey, His Majesty has been greatly encouraged by the outpouring of support both from the medical community and from members of the public - especially those affected by cancer," a palace spokesperson said.
"They have often been kind enough to express how The King's example has helped to improve public understanding, to encourage conversations around difficult topics, to destigmatise the treatment journey, and to educate those at risk about the importance of early diagnosis.
"When His Majesty was approached about the possibility of lending support to the launch of a new online screening tool, which carries the backing of Cancer Research UK for whom he is Royal Patron, he was therefore happy to assist. This seemed a fitting moment to provide a brief update on the positive trajectory of his own continued recovery."
Heartfelt thanks
The King finished his message by saying: "As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action.
"This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life - or the life of someone you love - may depend upon it.
"Therefore, this brings my most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, researchers and charity workers involved in diagnosis and treatment programmes, together with my particular good wishes to those for whom they care so selflessly."
King Charles's cancer diagnosis and health journey
In February 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after it was detected during treatment for an enlarged prostate.
In a statement, the Palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
Following the diagnosis, the King began a schedule of regular treatments, temporarily stepping back from public-facing duties while continuing his constitutional responsibilities behind the scenes.
King Charles is still receiving ongoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer but has maintained his official duties both at home and abroad. As outlined in Friday's announcement, his treatment will be reduced in the new year.