King Charles announces reduced cancer treatment after 'effective intervention' - calling the milestone 'a personal blessing'

The King has confirmed that his cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year, as he delivered a personal video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The pre-recorded message filmed at Clarence House, in which Charles, 77, stressed the importance of cancer screening programmes to help early diagnosis, was broadcast on Friday evening.

After expressing his concern that "at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them," the monarch announced: "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is 'a great personal blessing'."

© Getty Images The King seen attending the Advent Service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday

The monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, also expressed his gratitude for medical staff, saying: "Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the "community of care" that surrounds every cancer patient - the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."

Charles has continued to carry out his public duties across the UK and abroad while receiving treatment, including hosting three state visits for the French, US and most recently German Presidents.

© Getty Images The King hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in his third state visit of the year last week

A palace spokesperson added: "The King has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment, while always heeding the advice of his medical team.

"His ability to uphold all of his State duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital part of the recovery journey."

King Charles's message for Stand Up To Cancer This is a season when our thoughts turn to celebrations with our friends and families. In the midst of this festive period, I just wanted to ask you to join me today in finding a special place in your hearts, and your minds and prayers for the hundreds of thousands of people across our United Kingdom who receive a cancer diagnosis each year – and for the millions more who love and care for them. I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope. These are gifts we can all help deliver. Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the "community of care" that surrounds every cancer patient - the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives. But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply – at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them. That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed. The statistics speak with stark clarity. To take just one example: When bowel cancer is caught at the earliest stage, around nine in ten people survive for at least five years. When diagnosed late, that falls to just one in ten. Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment. Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year. This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives. Yet too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable. If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part. A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told either they don't need further tests, or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow. This is why I am so encouraged to learn about the new national Screening Checker that is available online. This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening. It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step. As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action. This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life - or the life of someone you love - may depend upon it. Therefore, this brings my most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, researchers and charity workers involved in diagnosis and treatment programmes, together with my particular good wishes to those for whom they care so selflessly.



The King encourages people to get screened for cancer

Charles encouraged people to take up the invitation for screenings, highlighting the new national Screening Checker, which is now available online, for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening.

"In sharing some details of his treatment journey, His Majesty has been greatly encouraged by the outpouring of support both from the medical community and from members of the public - especially those affected by cancer," a palace spokesperson said.

© Getty Images The King speaking with cancer patient Matthew Shinda when he officially opened Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in September

"They have often been kind enough to express how The King's example has helped to improve public understanding, to encourage conversations around difficult topics, to destigmatise the treatment journey, and to educate those at risk about the importance of early diagnosis.

"When His Majesty was approached about the possibility of lending support to the launch of a new online screening tool, which carries the backing of Cancer Research UK for whom he is Royal Patron, he was therefore happy to assist. This seemed a fitting moment to provide a brief update on the positive trajectory of his own continued recovery."

Heartfelt thanks

The King finished his message by saying: "As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action.

"This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life - or the life of someone you love - may depend upon it.

"Therefore, this brings my most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, researchers and charity workers involved in diagnosis and treatment programmes, together with my particular good wishes to those for whom they care so selflessly."

King Charles's cancer diagnosis and health journey

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after it was detected during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, the Palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

© Getty The King received treatment for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic in January 2024

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

© Getty The King, pictured at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in April 2024, has spoken openly about his journey

Following the diagnosis, the King began a schedule of regular treatments, temporarily stepping back from public-facing duties while continuing his constitutional responsibilities behind the scenes.

King Charles is still receiving ongoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer but has maintained his official duties both at home and abroad. As outlined in Friday's announcement, his treatment will be reduced in the new year.