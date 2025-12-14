King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by antisemitic attack in Sydney as he releases urgent statement

King Charles has released an urgent statement on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla in which the royal couple said they were "appalled and saddened" by the antisemitic attack carried out in Sydney on Sunday on 14 December.

Following the horrific events, which have since been deemed an act of terrorism by Australia's Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, the King issued a message to the Australian people.

The King's official statement

"My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach," read King Charles's statement.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla issued an urgent statement

"We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.

"In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia – and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival – will always triumph over the darkness of such evil."

Prince William and Princess Kate react to 'terrible attack'

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a statement reacting to the news. "Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach," it read. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.

"We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers."

© Getty William and Kate issued a joint statement on Instagram

What happened at the Bondi Beach attack?

On Sunday 14 December, an event was being held on Sydney's Bondi Beach to mark the first night of Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah.

New South Wales Police confirmed they were responding to an incident in the Bondi Beach area, which was followed by local media reports of shots being fired near the location. It was later revealed that there were multiple fatalities after two armed suspects were "neutralised".

© Getty Images A police officer at the scene of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025 in Sydney, Australia

Authorities at the scene confirmed that at least 11 people had died in the shooting, including one gunman, while 29 people were taken to hospital. The second gunman was taken into police custody with injuries.

Police also found an "improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender".

Keir Starmer reacts to the news in Sydney

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was quick to react to the news, posting on X: "Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach. I'm being kept updated on the developing situation."

In a later post, he added: "Chanukah should be a time of celebration and joy. The news that the Bondi beach attack was an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Chanukah event is sickening. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. The United Kingdom will always stand with Australia and the Jewish community. We are actively working with the @CST_UK on the policing of Chanukah events."

What is Hanukkah?

The Jewish festival of light commemorates a battle won against the Greeks more than 2,000 years ago and lasts for eight days. It marks a celebration of the Jewish community's right to practise their religion freely and traditionally involves nightly menorah lighting, singing songs and gift-giving.