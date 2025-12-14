Prince William and Princess Kate react to 'terrible attack' in Australia as they issue personal message

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released an official statement, following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on 14 December. According to Mal Lanyon, Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force, at least 12 people have died in the attack, which occurred during an event held to mark the start of Hanukkah. Two police officers have also been hurt. Publishing a joint message on Instagram, Princess Kate and Prince William wrote: "Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.

"We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers," they concluded.

King Charles has also addressed the people of Australia. "My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach," His Majesty began. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community. We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.

"In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve," the royal continued. "I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia - and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival - will always triumph over the darkness of such evil."

The Bondi Beach attack

On Sunday 14 December it was confirmed that at least 12 people had been killed in a shooting at a Chanukah by the Sea event at Bondi Beach. According to reports, two men opened fire. One of the gunmen was killed during the attack, while the second is in custody. Dozens have also been injured, with two police officers were hospitalised. Calling the terrorist attack an "act of evil antisemitism", Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be like me, devastated by this attack on our way of life."

In a joint statement published on Instagram, King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark wrote: "We and the people of Denmark are profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the terror attack at Bondi Beach today. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those affected, their loved ones, the people of Australia and the Jewish community."