Princess Beatrice enjoys Christmas party in London as Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi travels to LA

The royal mum-of-two rocked a red festive number as she attended a Christmas party in West London with guests including Trinny Woodall and Samantha Cameron

Princess Beatrice attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
3 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice enjoyed a solo night out on the town as her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, continued his work trip to Los Angeles.

The royal, 37, cut an elegant figure in a black belted coat over a red pleated fit and flare dress as she attended a Christmas party with a host of famous faces at a West London restaurant on Wednesday night. 

Guests at the bash included beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, businesswoman and wife of former Prime Minister, David Cameron, Samantha Cameron, as well as former Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

It comes after Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, were pictured smiling as they arrived at their uncle the King's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. 

One notable absentee was Beatrice and Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles in October due to his connections to convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. However, the Princesses' titles and HRH statuses remain unaffected by the King's decision. 

Property developer Edoardo, 42, also missed the bash as he shared some snaps of the sunny LA skyline on Instagram, writing: "Site meeting today in LA…", tagging Banda Property - the interior design studio he founded in 2007. 

Princess Beatrice attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Beatrice wore festive red

Beatrice teamed her festive red dress with a pair of black knee-high suede boots and a Gucci chain bag, featuring a bee clasp – a nod to her family nickname "Bea".

Princess Beatrice attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Beatrice enjoyed a solo night out

The Princess wore her straightened auburn locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look.

Princess Beatrice attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Beatrice is mum to Sienna and Athena

The royal's latest outing comes after she and Edoardo celebrated their daughter Athena's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, before a reception at a pub. Guests included Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, musician James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley, and Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark. 

A source told HELLO! at the time: "It's a really lovely pub with a very chilled atmosphere, and everyone was very discreet - you would never have known there was royalty in the building."

Samantha Cameron attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Samantha's husband David served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016

Samantha Cameron, 54, looked chic for the occasion in a black button-up dress with little red heart motifs.

Samantha Cameron attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Samantha sported berry-coloured lipstick

She accessorised her look with a black leather clutch bag, a pendant necklace featuring a red gemstone and a silver heart, and hooped earrings.


Samantha Cameron attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Samantha was all smiles

The businesswoman, who founded London fashion label, Cefinn, in 2016, revealed in September that it would be the brand's final collection as she cited "turbulence in the fashion wholesale factor, ongoing cost pressures and international trading restrictions" as the reason.

Trinny Woodall attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Trinny wore her bobbed hair in loose waves

Trinny Woodall, 61, looked glamorous in a furry jacket over a satin two-piece for the party.

Trinny Woodall attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

Trinny wrapped up against the December chill

The beauty guru, who is the founder of brand Trinny London, sported a flawless makeup look, including shimmery eye makeup and lip gloss.

Piers Morgan attends Christmas party in West London© TOT/GoffPhotos.com

The broadcaster beamed

Piers Morgan, 60, who wore a suit and an open-collared shirt, was in jovial spirits as he left the Christmas party.

