Princess Beatrice enjoys Christmas party in London as Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi travels to LA

The royal, 37, cut an elegant figure in a black belted coat over a red pleated fit and flare dress as she attended a Christmas party with a host of famous faces at a West London restaurant on Wednesday night.
One notable absentee was Beatrice and Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles in October due to his connections to convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. However, the Princesses' titles and HRH statuses remain unaffected by the King's decision.
Property developer Edoardo, 42, also missed the bash as he shared some snaps of the sunny LA skyline on Instagram, writing: "Site meeting today in LA…", tagging Banda Property - the interior design studio he founded in 2007.
1/9
Beatrice wore festive red
Beatrice teamed her festive red dress with a pair of black knee-high suede boots and a Gucci chain bag, featuring a bee clasp – a nod to her family nickname "Bea".
2/9
Beatrice enjoyed a solo night out
The Princess wore her straightened auburn locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look.
3/9
Beatrice is mum to Sienna and Athena
The royal's latest outing comes after she and Edoardo celebrated their daughter Athena's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, before a reception at a pub. Guests included Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, musician James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley, and Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark.
A source told HELLO! at the time: "It's a really lovely pub with a very chilled atmosphere, and everyone was very discreet - you would never have known there was royalty in the building."
4/9
Samantha's husband David served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016
Samantha Cameron, 54, looked chic for the occasion in a black button-up dress with little red heart motifs.
5/9
Samantha sported berry-coloured lipstick
She accessorised her look with a black leather clutch bag, a pendant necklace featuring a red gemstone and a silver heart, and hooped earrings.
6/9
Samantha was all smiles
The businesswoman, who founded London fashion label, Cefinn, in 2016, revealed in September that it would be the brand's final collection as she cited "turbulence in the fashion wholesale factor, ongoing cost pressures and international trading restrictions" as the reason.
7/9
Trinny wore her bobbed hair in loose waves
Trinny Woodall, 61, looked glamorous in a furry jacket over a satin two-piece for the party.
8/9
Trinny wrapped up against the December chill
The beauty guru, who is the founder of brand Trinny London, sported a flawless makeup look, including shimmery eye makeup and lip gloss.
9/9
The broadcaster beamed
Piers Morgan, 60, who wore a suit and an open-collared shirt, was in jovial spirits as he left the Christmas party.