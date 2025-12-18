Princess Beatrice enjoys Christmas party in London as Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi travels to LA

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a solo night out on the town as her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, continued his work trip to Los Angeles.

The royal, 37, cut an elegant figure in a black belted coat over a red pleated fit and flare dress as she attended a Christmas party with a host of famous faces at a West London restaurant on Wednesday night.

Guests at the bash included beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, businesswoman and wife of former Prime Minister, David Cameron, Samantha Cameron, as well as former Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

It comes after Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, were pictured smiling as they arrived at their uncle the King's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

One notable absentee was Beatrice and Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles in October due to his connections to convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. However, the Princesses' titles and HRH statuses remain unaffected by the King's decision.

Property developer Edoardo, 42, also missed the bash as he shared some snaps of the sunny LA skyline on Instagram, writing: "Site meeting today in LA…", tagging Banda Property - the interior design studio he founded in 2007.

1/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Beatrice wore festive red Beatrice teamed her festive red dress with a pair of black knee-high suede boots and a Gucci chain bag, featuring a bee clasp – a nod to her family nickname "Bea".



2/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Beatrice enjoyed a solo night out The Princess wore her straightened auburn locks loose around her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look.



3/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Beatrice is mum to Sienna and Athena The royal's latest outing comes after she and Edoardo celebrated their daughter Athena's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, before a reception at a pub. Guests included Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, musician James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley, and Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark. A source told HELLO! at the time: "It's a really lovely pub with a very chilled atmosphere, and everyone was very discreet - you would never have known there was royalty in the building."



4/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Samantha's husband David served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 Samantha Cameron, 54, looked chic for the occasion in a black button-up dress with little red heart motifs.



5/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Samantha sported berry-coloured lipstick She accessorised her look with a black leather clutch bag, a pendant necklace featuring a red gemstone and a silver heart, and hooped earrings.





6/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Samantha was all smiles The businesswoman, who founded London fashion label, Cefinn, in 2016, revealed in September that it would be the brand's final collection as she cited "turbulence in the fashion wholesale factor, ongoing cost pressures and international trading restrictions" as the reason.



7/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Trinny wore her bobbed hair in loose waves Trinny Woodall, 61, looked glamorous in a furry jacket over a satin two-piece for the party.



8/ 9 © TOT/GoffPhotos.com Trinny wrapped up against the December chill The beauty guru, who is the founder of brand Trinny London, sported a flawless makeup look, including shimmery eye makeup and lip gloss.

