Princess Beatrice makes a case for gingerbread coats as she joins Princess Eugenie for quiet sister outing

The daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson headed to Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair for an under-the-radar lunch

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie sitting together in a carriage© UK Press via Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stepped out for an under-the-radar lunch on 12 December, both looking stylish as they enjoyed a spot of quality sister time. Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, were seen leaving Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair after a two-hour lunch ahead of the christening of Beatrice's daughter, Athena, whom she shares with her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson both wore winter coats, but Princess Beatrice really leaned into a festive moment. King Charles' niece rocked a gorgeous structured wool-blend coat in a Christmassy gingerbread hue. 

Beatrice and Eugenie head out for sister date

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on street in coats© GoffPhotos.com
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were seen leaving Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair after a two-hour lunch

The tan number featured double-breasted buttons (which Beatrice did up for a more structured look), as well as a sharp collar and smart epaulettes for a military look. The coat also featured a tie-style belt to cinch the princess' silhouette. She styled her statement outerwear with black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.

Princess Beatrice in tan coat on street© GoffPhotos.com
Princess Beatrice looked so stylish in her gingerbread-hued coat

Meanwhile, her sister, who is married to marketing executive Jack Brooksbank, with whom she shares two sons, opted for a less structured navy coat styled with boots and a stone-hued handbag. Both of the royals wore their hair in loose updos.

Switching up the winter coat game

Winter coats are often associated with dark colours like black or navy and are often not very exciting if they lack structure and shape. However, Beatrice proves that a lighter shade of brown, like a tan, camel or gingerbread, can be stylish and appropriate for the season.

Princess Beatrice is seen wearing a Burberry coat in NoHo on 4 November 2023 in New York City.© Getty
Princess Beatrice was seen wearing a Burberry tan coat in New York on 4 November 2023

Wool-blend coats like Beatrice's are also suitable for winter, as not only do they often come with belts and statement buttons (which create a more polished visual effect), but the fibres trap air, meaning you are kept toasty warm. 

How to style a gingerbread-hued coat like a royal

"Princess Beatrice's gingerbread-hued coat is a flattering, quietly luxurious neutral that softens winter dressing while still feeling polished and seasonally appropriate," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells us. Keep scrolling as Angela has shared her expert tips with us for recreating Beatrice's look.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in coats© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a different gingerbread coat on St Patrick's Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival in 2024
  1. Pair with deep neutrals like navy, charcoal or black to let the warmth of the shade stand out without overpowering the look.
  2. Add tonal layers underneath, camel, cream or chocolate to create depth while keeping the palette refined.
  3. Keep accessories classic and understated, such as leather boots and a structured bag, to balance the richness of the colour.

