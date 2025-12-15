Princess Beatrice makes a case for gingerbread coats as she joins Princess Eugenie for quiet sister outing

The tan number featured double-breasted buttons (which Beatrice did up for a more structured look), as well as a sharp collar and smart epaulettes for a military look. The coat also featured a tie-style belt to cinch the princess' silhouette. She styled her statement outerwear with black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.
Meanwhile, her sister, who is married to marketing executive Jack Brooksbank, with whom she shares two sons, opted for a less structured navy coat styled with boots and a stone-hued handbag. Both of the royals wore their hair in loose updos.
Switching up the winter coat game
Winter coats are often associated with dark colours like black or navy and are often not very exciting if they lack structure and shape. However, Beatrice proves that a lighter shade of brown, like a tan, camel or gingerbread, can be stylish and appropriate for the season.
Wool-blend coats like Beatrice's are also suitable for winter, as not only do they often come with belts and statement buttons (which create a more polished visual effect), but the fibres trap air, meaning you are kept toasty warm.
How to style a gingerbread-hued coat like a royal
"Princess Beatrice's gingerbread-hued coat is a flattering, quietly luxurious neutral that softens winter dressing while still feeling polished and seasonally appropriate," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells us. Keep scrolling as Angela has shared her expert tips with us for recreating Beatrice's look.
Pair with deep neutrals like navy, charcoal or black to let the warmth of the shade stand out without overpowering the look.
Add tonal layers underneath, camel, cream or chocolate to create depth while keeping the palette refined.
Keep accessories classic and understated, such as leather boots and a structured bag, to balance the richness of the colour.