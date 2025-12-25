Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in 'high spirits' as they opt in for Christmas Day outing with the royals

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were among the relatives to join the King at Sandringham for Christmas. The royal sisters put in an elegant appearance as they walked alongside their husbands to St Mary Magdalene Church.

A smiling Beatrice, 37, looked beautiful in a tan belted coat and black knee-high boots, accessorising with a white handbag and a festive red hat. She and her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, were not joined by Edoardo's nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, or the couple's daughters, Sienna, four, and 11-month-old Athena.

Beatrice and Edoardo were meant to spend Christmas abroad with Edoardo's family last year when the Princess was pregnant with their daughter, Athena. However, she was advised not to travel long distances at the time. Athena was born several weeks premature on 22 January.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were not joined by his son Wolfie

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie rejoined the royal fold for Christmas this year after spending last year with her husband Jack Brooksbank's family for the first time since their marriage in 2018.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank walked behind King Charles and Princess Anne

Eugenie, 35, wore a red and brown tartan coat with a matching red hat as she and Jack waved at the crowds on the walk to church. The couple shares sons, August, four, and Ernest, two.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead the royals for Christmas Day morning church service at Sandringham

An onlooker at Sandringham told HELLO!: "Beatrice and Eugenie appeared to be in high spirits as they walked with the family. It was nice to see them all together on Christmas."

Notable absentees

Beatrice and Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, were not among the King's relatives to join the royals on Christmas Day.

Since the monarch stripped his younger brother, Andrew, of his titles in October, it's understood that the former Prince would not attend the church service in Norfolk.

Andrew's connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall, with the former Duke also set to be evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, next year.

© Getty Images Sarah and Andrew, last pictured publicly at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September, will move out of Royal Lodge next year

In September, Sarah was dropped by numerous charities when it emerged years later that she wrote to Epstein, calling him a "supreme friend" despite publicly disowning him in the media.

The pair also missed the traditional festive event last year after Andrew again hit the headlines, after a High Court hearing revealed that alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a "close" confidant of the former Prince.