Princess Eugenie shares powerful message of support for Princess Beatrice following baby Athena's birth

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice proved that they share an unbreakable bond following Beatrice's terrifying pregnancy ordeal.

The mother of two gave birth to her daughter, Athena, on January 22, several weeks before her due date.

In a deeply personal essay published in British Vogue, Beatrice opened up about Athena's premature arrival and the fear she felt while giving birth to her second child, knowing the possible complications to come.

Her sister took to Instagram to share her support after the article's publication, posting a snap of the mother-daughter duo alongside a sweet message.

"Proud of you Beabea and mighty Athena," she wrote. The 35-year-old then provided a link to the essay, writing, "This is why Bea's article is so important."

Beatrice's husband of almost five years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also shared how proud he was of his family in an emotional social media post.

"So much pride for my beautiful wife, who has bravely shared our story of Athena's early arrival," the 41-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of his wife and baby.

"Also for her support and patronage for the incredible organisation @bornecharity, which provided us with invaluable help during that challenging time," he added.

Borne is a non-profit organisation aiming to end premature births through extensive medical research; Beatrice became their newest patron after her unexpected birth journey.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Beatrice got candid about her pregnancy journey

"The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter," she shared at the Borne Wonderland fundraising gala in March.

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."

Beatrice also shares her three-year-old daughter, Sienna, with Edoardo. He welcomed a son, Christopher Woolf, with his previous partner Dara Huang, and the Princess is a proud stepmother to the eight-year-old.

© WireImage Eugenie showed support for her sister following the article's publication

She got candid in her British Vogue essay about the moment she realised that Athena's birth would not be what they expected.

"Following routine scans we became aware our precious cargo needed close monitoring, and understood we needed to prepare for an early arrival," she wrote.

"What I learnt in this process has been humbling: understanding so much more about our remarkable human bodies, but also, more than anything, what we don't know."

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

She added that despite her royal upbringing, her pregnancy fears were the same as every other parent.

"Like countless other expectant mums, I lay awake in the weeks leading up to birth, trying to monitor each movement of the baby in my tummy and asking myself a thousand times: 'What if this happens, or what if that happens?'" she said.

Beatrice then revealed that it took "more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB