Princess Charlene and Prince Albert joined by royal relatives for special outing – best photos

The group headed to the annual Monaco Under the Stars performance, which was held at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. The performance combines contemporary dance performances and hip-hop into a spectacle for the eyes and is directed by Hassan El Hajjami, a famed French theatre director and professional dancer.
Ahead of the show, the group were seen meeting performers, with Albert particularly taken by a teddy bear, while the royals were impressed by some of the costumes on display.
The performance is also linked with the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation and the SPA of Monaco. Proceeds from the performances will be donated to the charitable organisations.
The royal looked so glam!
Charlene's fashion
As ever, the royal mum-of-two looked incredibly fashionable as she stepped out for the event. Charlene looked glam in an oversized brown coat. Brown was the colour of choice for the event, with the royal completing her outfit with a pair of boots and clutch bag in the same colour.
Stephanie is Albert's younger sister
Family together
Albert and Charlene were joined by Princess Stephanie and her daughter Camille Gottlieb for the performance. The group were seen meeting performers before taking their seats.
The royals gathered for the event
Stephanie and Camille
Camille is Princess Stephanie's youngest, with the royal sharing her with her former bodyguard Jean Raymond Gottlieb. Stephanie has had an interesting life and worked as a fashion model, swimwear designer and even a singer, releasing two studio albums in 1986 and 1991.
Albert loved the small bear
Teddy bear
Albert appeared to be particularly smitten with a teddy bear during his trip to the event. The royal was seen extending his arm and ruffling its ear as the bear sat on top of a bag.
The ice queen's costume turned heads
Meeting the performers
The performers at the event have incredible costumes. Albert and Charlene were particularly impressed by a performer who resembled an ice queen in a mesmerising costume.