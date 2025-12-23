Princess Charlene and Prince Albert joined by royal relatives for special outing – best photos

It was a family affair for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on Monday evening as they were joined by the prince's younger sister, Princess Stephanie, and Albert's niece, Camille Gottlieb. Despite the festivities, Albert and Charlene weren't joined by their 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The group headed to the annual Monaco Under the Stars performance, which was held at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. The performance combines contemporary dance performances and hip-hop into a spectacle for the eyes and is directed by Hassan El Hajjami, a famed French theatre director and professional dancer.

Ahead of the show, the group were seen meeting performers, with Albert particularly taken by a teddy bear, while the royals were impressed by some of the costumes on display.

The performance is also linked with the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation and the SPA of Monaco. Proceeds from the performances will be donated to the charitable organisations.

Charlene's fashion As ever, the royal mum-of-two looked incredibly fashionable as she stepped out for the event. Charlene looked glam in an oversized brown coat. Brown was the colour of choice for the event, with the royal completing her outfit with a pair of boots and clutch bag in the same colour.



Family together Albert and Charlene were joined by Princess Stephanie and her daughter Camille Gottlieb for the performance. The group were seen meeting performers before taking their seats.



Stephanie and Camille Camille is Princess Stephanie's youngest, with the royal sharing her with her former bodyguard Jean Raymond Gottlieb. Stephanie has had an interesting life and worked as a fashion model, swimwear designer and even a singer, releasing two studio albums in 1986 and 1991.



Teddy bear Albert appeared to be particularly smitten with a teddy bear during his trip to the event. The royal was seen extending his arm and ruffling its ear as the bear sat on top of a bag.


