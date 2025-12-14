Princess Charlene nails quiet luxury in leg-lengthening leather trousers

Princess Charlene of Monaco's personal style is refined and elegant, and often centres around neutral tones. She proved this very point on 12 December as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, to launch the traditional Christmas tour of the Monégasque Red Cross institutions.

The Zimbabwean-born royal, 47, and her husband spent a morning meeting the beneficiaries of the Red Cross before distributing Christmas gifts to the children present. For the occasion, Charlene opted for a gorgeous pair of stone-hued leather trousers. The wide-leg trousers were paired with a slim-fitting roll-neck jumper in the same neutral colour.

Princess Charlene's neutral daytime look

Over the top, the royal added an off-white sleeveless jacket with buttons running up the front. It was collarless and added a sense of structure to the look. The ensemble epitomised quiet luxury, the sartorial aesthetic where an outfit is underpinned by elegant and understated tailoring, high-quality materials, and timeless silhouettes.

The outing came just hours before Charlene and Albert got dressed up to attend the traditional Christmas Ball, held in the lavish Salle Empire of the opulent Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, a charity event under the patronage of Princess Charlene to raise funds for children in need.

Princess Charlene's dazzling evening gown

For the occasion, Charlene wore a dazzling Jenny Packham gown featuring a V-shaped neckline, caped shoulders and pleated skirt. The real star of the show was the embellished waistband, which was covered in dainty beads. A favourite of the Princess of Wales, Jenny Packham is known for her intricately embellished gowns covered in beads, sequins and crystals.

Charlene's 'Fresco' dress came in an icy blue hue and was a new piece from the British designer's Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection for 2026. Here, Charlene surprised by wearing this pastel look, designed for the warmer months to come, in winter.

Should you wear pastels in winter?

Pastels are usually reserved for spring/summer as they are typically associated with light fabrics like thin cotton or linen. The light airiness of these colours is also linked to the sense of growth and new life of spring. However, Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that the princess' choice in pastels for winter works well.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene wore a pastel hue in November to Monaco National Day 2025 ball

"Charlene's choice of soft pastels in winter works because the shade is balanced by elegant structure and evening formality," the stylist tells us. "The pale, flowing gown feels seasonally appropriate thanks to its refined drape and subtle embellishment, proving that winter pastels don’t need to feel light or informal. It's a reminder that muted, icy tones can be just as impactful as deeper hues when paired with strong tailoring, luxe fabrics and confident styling."

A stylist's tips for recreating Charlene's winter pastel look

If you also want to wear pastels in winter like Charlene but don't know wear to start, fret not. Angela has shared with us her top tips for doing just that.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene is a pro at styling light colours for winter