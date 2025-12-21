Princess Charlene models festive hair transformation – and it's got so long

Princess Charlene stepped out for a solo outing on 18 December, and we couldn't help but notice her glorious hair transformation that's come just in time for Christmas. The wife of Prince Albert headed to an animal shelter run by Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) Monaco (the Society for the Protection of Animals) in her role as the organisation's president to meet with animal officers and members of the Board of Directors over a Christmas tea.

The royal, 47, was seen wearing her sandy blonde hair down for the first time all year, revealing that the bob she sported in 2024 has grown out significantly. Now, Charlene's hair fell over her shoulders and looked soft and feminine.

It complemented her outfit perfectly. Her ensemble featured a wool coat (perfect for winter as this fabric traps air in the crimped fibres to keep body heat in) with jeans and tan suede boots.

Charlene's 'timeless blonde colour

Though Charlene's hair look was simple in how it was just worn straight and down, the colour makes it sing. Celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier tells us: "This is a classic, well-executed blonde that sits between cool and neutral, which is key to why it looks so expensive. It's bright enough to feel fresh and luminous, but not overly icy, so it doesn't wash the complexion out."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's most iconic fashion moments

He adds: "The subtle depth at the root adds softness and dimension, helping the colour look natural rather than flat or over-processed. The smooth finish highlights how well-balanced the shade is — refined, natural, and timeless — which complements her features and overall look perfectly."

Charlene's hair experiment

Just earlier this week, Charlene, who is known to be experimental with her hair, having rocked a partial buzzcut in 2020, swapped her usual low bun updo for a beehive look. It came as the princess made an appearance alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 11, at Monaco's Christmas tree ceremony, where the royals handed out gifts to the children of Monaco.

© Getty Princess Charlene displayed her beehive as she handed out Christmas gifts

Here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we keep up-to-date with all of Charlene's outings and, subsequently, her hairstyles. But it wasn't just us who noticed her hair shift; it also caught the eye of Jason.

© Getty Princess Charlene's hair was pulled back into a bun

"This softly structured up-do is incredibly flattering because it balances elegance with approachability," the hairstylist told us. "The gentle volume through the crown elongates the face, while the smooth, swept-back sides create a clean silhouette that feels timeless rather than severe."