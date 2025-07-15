Grace Kelly's granddaughter pays tribute to the late royal in unexpected way

Princess Grace of Monaco's lookalike granddaughter Camille Gottlieb paid homage to her late grandmother over the weekend by recreating one of her most famous looks for an appearance at the annual Red Cross Ball.

The 27-year-old stunned in a gown designed by Elisabetta Franchi, made to resemble Grace's dress from the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film Rear Window.

Paying tribute

© Corbis via Getty Images Camille looked stunning in the custom gown

Camille's gown was adorned with climbing floral designs around the waist, and featured a black off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with a white tulle skirt.

Instead of her grandmother's signature pearls, the blonde beauty wore a Cartier necklace, and pulled her hair back into a neat updo with face-framing pieces falling loose.

"I've seen all her films. Her outfit in Alfred Hitchcock's work is one of my favorites," she told Gala ahead of the event.

© Sunset Boulevard The dress was a recreation of Grace's gown in Rear Window

"When I was very little, I was often told that I looked like my grandmother," she added. "To me, it's one of the best compliments I could ever receive."

She later took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from the ball, and made sure to thank the designer who so accurately recreated Grace's gown.

"Thanks to @elisabettafranchi [I] was able to pay tribute to my grandmother with this magnificent dress," she wrote in the caption, originally written in French.

Family ties

© Getty Images Camille is the youngest daughter of Princess Stéphanie

Camille is the daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and former palace security guard Jean Raymond Gottlieb. Although they shared only a brief relationship and never married, the socialite is incredibly close with both of her parents.

"Without them, I could not live," she shared with Point de Vue. "They did not stay together very long, but they always said to me, 'We have desired you, and our happiness is that you are here.'"

Stéphanie has two children with her ex-husband Daniel Ducruet, who previously worked as her bodyguard. They welcomed their son Louis in 1992 and their daughter Pauline in 1994, yet sadly parted ways in 1996.

Philanthropic legacy

© Getty Images The pair share a close bond

Camille's mother serves as an inspiration for her, particularly with her philanthropic pursuits.

"I have seen my mother helping others, whether on a personal or community level, since I was born," she told the Monaco Tribune. "She has always told me, 'I thrive on people's smiles.' Since my brother and sister and I were little, she has always instilled these values in us, so that we realize how fortunate we are and never forget it."

"That's why it feels natural to me to want to help out, and I'm generous in my personal life too. To my mind, someone who doesn't help isn't trustworthy," she added.

© Getty Images She is following in her grandmother's philanthropic footsteps

Camille studied literature at the University of Nice and established a charity organization aimed at preventing drunk driving in 2017, known as Be Safe Monaco. She attended the Red Cross Gala over the weekend with her brother Louis and his wife Marie Ducruet, as well as her aunt and uncle Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

The royal is head of the Monegasque Read Cross' youth section and attends the star-studded event every year. Grace was similarly inclined to help others while she was Princess of Monaco.

She founded AMADE Mondiale, an organization that protects children's rights, and advocated for children on countless occasions before her untimely death in September 1982.

