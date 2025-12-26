Princess Charlotte's response to dad Prince William as he calls her away from the crowds

Princess Charlotte delighted well-wishers as she stopped to greet them after the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, were among the royals to join the King and Queen in Norfolk for the annual tradition.

Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.

During one moment captured on camera, Prince William, 43, was heard gently calling his daughter as she lagged behind slightly to chat to the crowds.

"Charlotte," he was heard saying, as the youngster smiled for photographs with members of the public.

"I'm coming," she replied, before catching up to her family. Watch above.

© Alamy Live News. The royal children received flowers, teddies and chocolates

Charlotte, who has joined her parents at a number of high-profile engagements over the years, including Trooping the Colour, VE Day and Wimbledon, displays similar traits to her mother, the Princess of Wales.

Kate has herself admitted in the past that she spends too long chatting to the people she meets. Kate has even been known to stay later at some of her royal engagements.

© Getty Images Kate chatting to the crowds

In the Queen at Ninety documentary, released in 2016, the Princess confessed: "I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."

And last year on Christmas Day, the Princess ended up being separated from her family as she took the time to speak with well-wishers who had gathered outside the church.

Kate quipped: "I think I've lost my family."

Royal duet

Princess Charlotte joined her mother for a special piano duet, which was shown during the broadcast of the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service on Christmas Eve.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Charlotte tackled the piece with ease

Mother and daughter sat together at the instrument to play a piece they know well by Scottish composer Erland Cooper called 'Holm Sound'. Kate played using only her left hand, while Charlotte played with just her right in Windsor Castle's Inner Hall.

Speaking about the performance, Erland said: "I actually wrote it for my mum, and it’s a piece that’s actually about motherhood, so there’s this lovely sort of bit of serendipity there.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Charlotte beamed at her mother during the performance

"Little Charlotte's taking the melody, a bit like bird songs, she's sort of floating the melody and giving it a lilt, and the arpeggio on the chords are played by the princess as well – so a pair of princesses playing the piano."