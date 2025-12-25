Prince William and Princess Kate make a 'statement' as they follow behind Princess Eugenie on Christmas Day outing - best photos

Christmas is a time for families to come together, and the royal family is no exception. Following on from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of spending the holidays at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, King Charles was joined by his wife Queen Camilla and other senior royals on Christmas Day 2025.

The British royals start their day with a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, followed by a walkabout, where the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall and more greet crowds who gather to spread festive cheer.

In the past, we have seen the younger generation of royals, such as William and Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, or Zara Tindall's second daughter, Lena Tindall, steal the spotlight with their bold personalities, so fans will no doubt be keeping an eagle eye out for relatable parenting moments!

This year will mark the last Christmas at Sandringham before Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, relocates to the sprawling estate, after being forced to give up his lease at Royal Lodge and his style, titles and honours following his connections to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

WATCH: Prince George wishes crowds a merry Christmas as he joins royals at Christmas Day church service

He has been notably absent from the royal festive celebrations since 2019, when he voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties. Last year, he remained at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, amid the scandal surrounding the Duke's links to an alleged Chinese spy, while their daughter Eugenie also missed the event as she spent the festive period with her in-laws for the first time.

However, both Beatrice and Eugenie made an appearance in 2025. Take a look at the best royal moments…

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla The monarch led the procession of royals for the church service. King Charles smiled and wished crowds 'Merry Christmas' alongside his wife Queen Camilla, who looked radiant in red.

© Getty Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales was pictured sharing a warm smile with her daughter Princess Charlotte. She donned a brown tartan jacket and a silky neck scarf for the annual church service, alongside her husband Prince William and their three kids. The family followed King Charles, Princess Anne, the Tindalls and Princess Eugenie, which sources said could have been a "statement" and a sign of unity after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being stripped of his titles and honours earlier this year.

© Getty Princess Charlotte Coordinating with her mother, Princess Charlotte opted for neutrals in a cream coat with a contrasting brown collar, buttons and cuffs. She added a festive black bow to her hair, with sources telling HELLO! she happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.

Prince George and Prince Louis wore matching suits like their father. A source told HELLO! that the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child was delighted after being handed several Christmas gifts from the public, including a large Lindt ball, which he hugged, and a giant teddy bear. How sweet!

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank followed closely behind King Charles and Princess Anne, leaving their young children at home and away from the spotlight for the morning. Looking as striking as always, Eugenie wore a burgundy and brown checked coat, following a similar theme to Beatrice and Kate's colourschemes.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined the royals this year, with the former looking elegant in a belted coat with a wintery brown check print. An onlooker at Sandringham told HELLO!: "Beatrice and Eugenie appeared to be in high spirits as they walked with the family. It was nice to see them all together on Christmas." Their outing comes as Beatrice and Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, were notably absent.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall Zara and Mike Tindall were in parent mode as they were joined by their daughters, Mia and Lena. Princess Anne's daughter wore a grey coat with a maroon hat that matched their youngest daughter's velvet dress.

Royal celebrations

Like many up and down the country, the royals have been embracing a gradual build-up of festivities, starting with the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on 6 December, followed by the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and the exchanging of presents on Christmas Eve.

Prince Harry previously explained in his memoir, Spare: "The whole family gathered to open gifts on Christmas Eve, as always, a German tradition that survived the anglicizing of the family surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor.

"We were at Sandringham in a big room with a long table covered with white cloth and white name cards. By custom, at the start of the night, each of us located our place, stood before our mound of presents.

"Then suddenly, everyone began opening at the same time. A free-for-all, with scores of family members talking at once and pulling at bows and tearing at wrapping paper."

After the church service on 25 December, the King and Queen will host their family members for a traditional turkey lunch at Sandringham House. The celebrations will culminate in the monarch's pre-recorded Christmas speech televised at 3 pm.