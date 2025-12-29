LISTEN: Why 2026 will be a defining year for Prince George and the Wales family

It seems like only yesterday that Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince George into the world, so it's hard to believe that the future King, 12, is set to start secondary school in 2026.

Anyone who remembers starting "big school", or who has seen children through the transition, will know it's a time of change for families – and it's this major change that we chatted about on the latest episode of our Right Royal Podcast.

We were joined by The Telegraph's Royal Editor, Hannah Furness, who agreed that moving to his new school will be a "big deal" for the young Prince, who might even start boarding, depending on the location of his new school. Listen to the full episode below.

Prince George turns 13 in July 2026, but currently still lives at home – different to his father, Prince William, who began boarding aged eight at Ludgrove School in Berkshire.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince William and Harry both boarded at Ludgrove School

While it is not yet confirmed which school George will go to, our Royal Managing Editor, Ainhoa Barcelona, speculated that the two front-runners are the all-boys school Eton College in Windsor, where William and his brother Prince Harry went, and the co-educational Marlborough College in Berkshire, the Princess of Wales' alma mater.

© Getty Prince William attended Eton College for secondary school

The Princess and Prince of Wales are said to be deciding between the two schools, but once they have made their decision, they're likely to delay announcing their choice, as the school will fall under intense scrutiny as soon as it is made public knowledge.

"[The Waleses] understand that the school itself, as well as George's new peer group, will fall under intense scrutiny as soon as it is revealed and will probably want to minimise this, allowing the young royal to transition to his new school with as little fanfare as possible," says Melanie Sanderson, Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide.