Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go to school on Saturdays

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised royal fans in 2022 when they announced their three children would be attending the same school, Lambrook, a stone's throw away from their new home in Windsor.

The royal children had their first day at Lambrook on 8 September 2022

The private independent preparatory school offers many incredible facilities, but many royal fans were shocked to find out the children are expected to go to school on Saturdays.

Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, Melanie Sanderson, has revealed all about Lambrook in conversation with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, and explained why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend school at the weekend.

On the six-day working week, Melanie said: "It's intense. For the younger ones, for the six and seven-year-olds, it's a really long week."

But when school means Lambrook, one day off might even be too much time away from the Berkshire institution dubbed the perfect choice for the royal children.

With 52 acres of Berkshire countryside, Lambrook lessons aren't your average school lessons. The school's facilities include: a golf course, swimming pool, theatre, sports centre, as well as various art studios, making it perfect for little Charlotte, George and Louis.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George clearly enjoying their time at Wimbledon

"We know the royals love being outdoors. They love the countryside and it's a real muddy-knees type of school," Melanie explained. "They've got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore and they're allowed free rein in their break times."

Whilst an everyday exploration sounds like a school dream, it's not the only reason the Prince and Princess of Wales can be grateful for making the right choice. At Lambrook, Princess Kate and Prince William can rest assured knowing that the youngsters understand the importance of public service.

Kate meeting with the youth charity Streets of Growth

Melanie elaborated on the podcast: "[Lambrook] does lots and lots of fundraising for the community. They are very focused on making sure that their pupils understand how privileged they are."

"Everything we hear about Princess William and Princess Catherine indicates that that's really important to them too."

Prince William and Kate are advocates of outdoor learning

Continuing to praise the pair for their choice, Melanie told HELLO!: "You can see how hands on they are just from seeing them on TV. They will have been very keen to choose a school for the three youngsters that was a very close fit with their own family values. And I think Lambrook really fits the bill."