Meghan Markle was offered pantomime role before meeting Prince Harry, former friend reveals - Exclusive

Meghan Markle's former friend and PR Guru Nick Ede has revealed that it was suggested that the Duchess of Sussex could take on pantomime roles in the UK before she met Prince Harry.

Nick joined HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to discuss the mum-of-two's new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, where he shared how they first met, and the meeting with an agent where it was suggested that the Suits star could try her hand at the musical comedy theatre.

Meghan released her new show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix, earlier this week

Speaking to the show's hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths alongside HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, Nick explained that Meghan got in touch before meeting Harry as she was keen for opportunities in the UK, including potentially starring in roles on the West End. Meghan first contacted Nick to get involved with his Global Gift Gala event, and after becoming friends, the now-Duchess asked him to help her find an agent in the UK.

He explained: "We actually became pretty good friends, we spent a lot of time together. She asked me to find her an agent. At the time she was going to be on Suits, she had three or four months where she could kind of do what she wanted to do.

"She'd seen other celebrities go into the West End and offer them a short run. So she wanted to do that. So I took her around to see some agents."

Meghan's former friend Nick Ede has given his verdict on the Duchess' new show

He added: "On one occasion, which I won't name the agent who we took her to, but he was very pompous and he turned around to her and he said, 'Ah, I can't really imagine you on the West End stage, but you know David Hasselhoff?' And she was like, 'yeah, I know David Hasselhoff.' 'Well, he makes a lot of money in pantomime, and I can see you in pantomime.'"

The pair eventually lost touch, with Nick explaining: "I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end, but actually, we were messaging each other when she felt pretty bullied and Prince Harry put out that statement. We were messaging each other and I said, 'Look, I'm really glad you've got somebody who's actually supporting you.' She was like, 'that really means a lot.' Our friendship was a genuinely good friendship."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan and Nick were friends before she met Prince Harry

Elsewhere in the episode, Nick shares plenty more experiences with Meghan, as well as his thoughts on her new Netflix show and his advice for her next career move, in the new podcast. Listen to it here!