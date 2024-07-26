Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode is here - and we're talking money in the monarchy
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
A Right Royal podcast artwork with King Charles and Prince George

A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode is here - and we're talking money in the monarchy

The latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast has landed!

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode has landed, and we're all about the money as we discuss the monarchy's finances. 

Following a briefing at Buckingham Palace about royal taxes and other financial matters that our GCSE mathematics struggled to comprehend, podcast hosts Emmy Griffiths and Emily Nash break down what it all means - and why it has raised some eyebrows. 

Yes, much has been made by Prince William's reluctance to disclose his expenditure as the Prince of Wales, unlike his dad King Charles did back in his days as the heir to the throne. But why would William have made this decision? Do the royals pay taxes as well as receive taxpayers' money? And what is the Duchy of Cornwall, anyway? Have a listen to find out! 

LISTEN: Our latest episode is here

While the show's usual co-host Andrea Caamano is enjoying Spain's Euros win on a beach, Emily and Emmy are joined by the late Queen's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, to chat about all of the latest goings on with the royals - including the latest financial goings on - as she reveals just how much the royals cost the average taxpayer every year. We'll give you a clue - it's the equivalent of a common supermarket purchase! But would you pay for it, if you had the choice to? 

William claps and Kate waves as Zara wins silver© Getty
Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Kate waving as Zara wins silver at the Olympics 2012

Emmy, Emily and Ailsa also discuss Prince George's very special 11th birthday, and how things might be different from the youngster in the future when he eventually becomes King - and Emily and Ailsa reflect on what it was like on the day of his birth - with Ailsa revealing her uniquely special role in announcing the heir to the throne's arrival to the world!

We also discuss the Olympics, Kate's trip to Wimbledon, the Queen's iconic parachute moment in 2012 and so much more. Enjoy! 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More