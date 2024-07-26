A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode is here - and we're talking money in the monarchy

A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode has landed, and we're all about the money as we discuss the monarchy's finances.

Following a briefing at Buckingham Palace about royal taxes and other financial matters that our GCSE mathematics struggled to comprehend, podcast hosts Emmy Griffiths and Emily Nash break down what it all means - and why it has raised some eyebrows.

Yes, much has been made by Prince William's reluctance to disclose his expenditure as the Prince of Wales, unlike his dad King Charles did back in his days as the heir to the throne. But why would William have made this decision? Do the royals pay taxes as well as receive taxpayers' money? And what is the Duchy of Cornwall, anyway? Have a listen to find out!

LISTEN: Our latest episode is here

While the show's usual co-host Andrea Caamano is enjoying Spain's Euros win on a beach, Emily and Emmy are joined by the late Queen's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, to chat about all of the latest goings on with the royals - including the latest financial goings on - as she reveals just how much the royals cost the average taxpayer every year. We'll give you a clue - it's the equivalent of a common supermarket purchase! But would you pay for it, if you had the choice to?

© Getty Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Kate waving as Zara wins silver at the Olympics 2012

Emmy, Emily and Ailsa also discuss Prince George's very special 11th birthday, and how things might be different from the youngster in the future when he eventually becomes King - and Emily and Ailsa reflect on what it was like on the day of his birth - with Ailsa revealing her uniquely special role in announcing the heir to the throne's arrival to the world!

We also discuss the Olympics, Kate's trip to Wimbledon, the Queen's iconic parachute moment in 2012 and so much more. Enjoy!