Princess Caroline's first husband, whom she divorced after just two years, dies aged 85

Princess Caroline's first husband has passed away aged 85, it has been confirmed. Parisian businessman, Philippe Junot, died on 8 January in Madrid, his heartbroken daughter, Victoria Junot, announced in an Instagram post.

Sharing a series of her beloved father through the years, Victoria wrote: "With an emotional heart, sad to announce the passing of my father. He departed this side of the world peacefully surrounded by family on Jan 8, 2026 in Madrid after a long beautiful adventurous life. A grandfather of 3 almost 4.

"To my legendary Papa, oh how we love you. We will miss you, no adequate words… thank you for all the laughs and the adventures, showing us your world & the inspiration to reach greater heights, thank you for your love which will never leave us, what a privilege to have lived by your side. A true gentleman that he was.

"A difficult chapter to close but we will continue smiling and living and laughing to the max just as he would want us all to do. Until we meet again. Somehow almost every picture I selected, he's wearing a suit."

Philippe was briefly married to Princess Caroline of Monaco from 1978 to 1980. Their marriage was divisive and opposed by Caroline's father, Prince Rainier III.

© Getty The couple pictured in 1978

Caroline was just 21 when she married the French businessman, who was 17 years her senior. For the ceremony in Monaco she wore a embroidered wedding dress, with semi-sheer sleeves by Marc Bohan for Dior, with a floral headdress.

© Getty Caroline and Philippe on their wedding day in 1978

Sadly, despite their fairytale wedding, their marriage broke down two years later. While the pair divorced in 1980, Caroline had to wait until 1992 for the Church to grant an annulment. The princess went on to marry Italian businessman, Stefano Casiraghi, in 1983 and the couple had three children – Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre, born in 1984, 1986 and 1987 respectively.

Philippe remarried to Nina Wendelboe-Larsen in 1987, the mother of his three children, Victoria, Isabelle, and Alexis.