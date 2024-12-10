Princess Caroline bids emotional farewell to late mother-in-law as she's supported by Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo

The Monaco royals were united as they bid an emotional farewell to Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi at her funeral on Monday.

Her daughter-in-law, Princess Caroline, was among the mourners along with Caroline's children, Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi and Pierre's wife, Beatrice Borromeo.

Fernanda passed away at the age of 99 on 7 December, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday.

She was the founder of the Italian Entrepreneurs Association in Monaco and the mother of Caroline's late husband, Stefano Casiraghi, who was tragically killed in a powerboat racing accident in 1990.

Caroline remained close with her mother-in-law until her death. The sister of Monaco's head of state, Prince Albert, Caroline has since wed Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, with whom she has a daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

1/ 18 © BACKGRID Fernanda was also the mother of two other sons, Marco and Daniele (1956 to 2016) and a daughter, Rosalba.



2/ 18 © BACKGRID Fernanda was widowed in 1998 following the death of her husband and businessman, Giancarlo Casiraghi.



3/ 18 © BACKGRID She was laid to rest near the family's villa in Fino Mornasco, in the Province of Como in the Italian region Lombardy.



4/ 18 © BACKGRID The funeral wreaths featured pink, white and red flowers, with all mourners all dressed in black or navy as a mark of respect.



5/ 18 Princess Caroline read the poignant floral tributes for her late mother-in-law as she arrived at the church.

6/ 18 © BACKGRID Beatrice, dressed in a black A-line coat, showed her support for her husband Pierre, following the loss of his grandmother.

7/ 18 © BACKGRID Mourners bowed their heads as the coffin emerged from the church.

8/ 18 © BACKGRID Princess Caroline's eldest son, Andrea, was also in attendance.

9/ 18 © BACKGRID Caroline, dressed in a double-breasted coat, bowed her head during the service.

10/ 18 © BACKGRID Businessman Pierre was particularly close to his grandmother, and was able to introduce his young sons, Stefano and Francesco, born in 2017 and 2018 respectively, to their great-grandmother.

11/ 18 © BACKGRID Beatrice and Charlotte sharing a moment of reflection with Charlotte's cousin, Afra Casiraghi.

12/ 18 © BACKGRID Charlotte is mother to sons Raphaël Elmaleh, and Balthazar Rassam.

13/ 18 © BACKGRID Beatrice and Andrea were pictured embracing a fellow mourner during the service.

14/ 18 © LOCU Andrea was also seen giving a supportive hug.

15/ 18 © BACKGRID The brothers stood side-by-side outside the church.

16/ 18 © BACKGRID Andrea bowed his head as the family prepared to bid farewell to Fernanda.

17/ 18 © BACKGRID The Casiraghis are a close-knit family, with Beatrice placing a supportive hand on her husband's arm.