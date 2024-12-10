Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Caroline bids emotional farewell to late mother-in-law as she's supported by Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo
Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi died at the age of 99 and her funeral took place in Italy

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
7 minutes ago
The Monaco royals were united as they bid an emotional farewell to Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi at her funeral on Monday.

Her daughter-in-law, Princess Caroline, was among the mourners along with Caroline's children, Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi and Pierre's wife, Beatrice Borromeo

Fernanda passed away at the age of 99 on 7 December, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday.

She was the founder of the Italian Entrepreneurs Association in Monaco and the mother of Caroline's late husband, Stefano Casiraghi, who was tragically killed in a powerboat racing accident in 1990.

Caroline remained close with her mother-in-law until her death. The sister of Monaco's head of state, Prince Albert, Caroline has since wed Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, with whom she has a daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover. 

Caroline and Charlotte pictured with Afra Casiraghi

Fernanda was also the mother of two other sons, Marco and Daniele (1956 to 2016) and a daughter, Rosalba.

Fernanda was widowed in 1998 following the death of her husband and businessman, Giancarlo Casiraghi.

She was laid to rest near the family's villa in Fino Mornasco, in the Province of Como in the Italian region Lombardy.

The funeral wreaths featured pink, white and red flowers, with all mourners all dressed in black or navy as a mark of respect.

Princess Caroline read the poignant floral tributes for her late mother-in-law as she arrived at the church.

Beatrice, dressed in a black A-line coat, showed her support for her husband Pierre, following the loss of his grandmother.

Mourners bowed their heads as the coffin emerged from the church.

Princess Caroline's eldest son, Andrea, was also in attendance. 

Caroline, dressed in a double-breasted coat, bowed her head during the service. 

Businessman Pierre was particularly close to his grandmother, and was able to introduce his young sons, Stefano and Francesco, born in 2017 and 2018 respectively, to their great-grandmother. 

Beatrice and Charlotte sharing a moment of reflection with Charlotte's cousin, Afra Casiraghi.

Charlotte is mother to sons Raphaël Elmaleh, and Balthazar Rassam. 

Beatrice and Andrea were pictured embracing a fellow mourner during the service. 

Andrea was also seen giving a supportive hug.

The brothers stood side-by-side outside the church. 

Andrea bowed his head as the family prepared to bid farewell to Fernanda. 

The Casiraghis are a close-knit family, with Beatrice placing a supportive hand on her husband's arm. 

Italian journalist Beatrice married Pierre in 2015 - who is eighth in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.

