Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra opens up about royal siblings in rare interview

Princess Alexandra of Hanover has grown up in one of the world's most famous royal families, and even has a title of her own.

Now, the 25-year-old style icon and former figure skater has opened up about her relationship with her half-siblings from the Monegasque and House of Hanover royal families.

Alexandra is the youngest daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco – sister of Prince Albert II – and Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

On her mother's side, she has three siblings – Andrea Casiraghi, 40, Charlotte Casiraghi, 38 and Pierre Casiraghi, 37.

She also has two half-brothers from her father's previous marriage - Prince Ernst August, 41, and Prince Christian, 39.

She's also an aunt to several nieces and nephews.

© Getty Princess Alexandra pictured with her Andrea, Princess Caroline, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi on Monaco's national day 2023

In a rare interview with Elle Espana, published on 21 March, she was asked about how close she is to her half-siblings, despite the age gaps.

"I feel very close to them, and they're some of the most important relationships in my life," Alexandra told the magazine. "Growing up with a lot of older siblings has been very interesting, as has watching them grow and see how they've gone through different stages of their lives.

© Getty Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Caroline at last year's Rose Ball

"I feel very fortunate because, with them, their partners and families have come along, and I have great relationships with all of them. That's made the process of growing up less intimidating.

© Getty Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August with their daughter, Princess Alexandra and Prince Albert, in 2002

"Watching them move out, start homes, and raise their children has made the future less scary, I guess."

Alexandra, who completed her Master of Arts in History and Literature at Columbia University in Paris last year, also revealed what she admires the most about her mother, Caroline.

"Her resilience and the way she never lets anything get to her," Alexandra shared. "She's very brave and never panics; she's incredibly strong, yet also calm in different situations. I've always known I can come to her with any problem and that we'll address it together calmly and without drama. She's truly a pillar for all of us."

