Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson and Alessandra de Osma share first photo of third baby

The Hanover and Monaco royals have welcomed a new addition to the family. Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson Prince Christian welcomed his third child with his wife, Alessandra De Osma, earlier this month, and on Sunday, the proud mum shared the first precious photo.

The Peruvian model, 35, posted an image of her newborn daughter's tiny fingers wrapped around her hand, with Alessandra's gold wedding band visible.

"Welcome to the world Alexia. Three weeks ago you came to complete our family. We love you infinitely," Alessandra wrote in the Instagram caption.

Prince Christian of Hanover, 38, and Alessandra are already parents to three-year-old twins, Nicolas and Sofia, born in July 2020.

The couple, who married in London in 2017, now reside in Madrid, Spain.

Prince Christian is the youngest son of Prince Ernst August, head of the House of Hanover, and his first wife, Swiss heiress, Chantal Hochuli. Christian has an elder brother, Prince Ernst August Jr.

Christian and Alessandra had a low-key wedding at Chelsea and Westminster registry office on 24 November 2017. But their lavish, religious ceremony took place on 16 March 2018 at Basilica of San Pedro in Lima, Peru.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and model Kate Moss were among the high-profile guests in attendance, along with members of the Monaco royal family.

Blushing bride Alessandra looked beautiful in a high-neck lace gown by Jorge Vázquez and the Hanover Floral Tiara.

© Getty The couple at their religious wedding in Lima, Peru

Princess Caroline shares a daughter, Princess Alexandra, with her estranged husband, Prince Ernst August, who turned 70 last week.

The pair separated in 2009 but have never formally divorced, but Princess Caroline has remained close to her stepsons, Prince Ernst August Jr and Prince Christian.

Prince Ernst August Sr did not attend his eldest son Prince Ernst August's wedding to Russian fashion designer Ekaterina Malysheva in 2017, due to a financial dispute over property. And during Prince Christian's wedding, he was hospitalised with food poisoning.

