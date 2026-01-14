Princess Anne pens highly personal letter to carers after 'challenging' year

Princess Anne is one of the most dedicated royals when it comes to her role as a charity patron, devoting her time to the causes she champions, and in a newly released letter to the Carers Trust, she penned a poignant message of hope and support.

Her Royal Highness looked back on the work of the Carers Trust in the last 12 months, acknowledging there is still more to be done for carers.

In her emotional letter, she writes: "The last year has, once again, been challenging for carers. Many people around the country are struggling with the demands of their caring role, unable to access respite and feeling isolated and exhausted. Carers are the backbone of our society, giving service to friends and family; a service given out of love despite the high price in terms of their own financial and emotional wellbeing.

"As President of Carers Trust, I have witnessed life-changing support provided to carers of all ages. This support, delivered by the Trust’s local carer services the length and breadth of Britain, is often life-changing. Tailored to a carer’s individual needs, it could be a grant to help with household expenses, a short break either with or away for the person for whom they care, advice on energy bills or increased support in school."

The King's sister went on to highlight the work the trust has done in the past year, calling the programmes "powerful."

© Getty Princess Anne spoke of the difficult year carers had faced

"I am pleased to see the progress that has been made for young carers in 2025. Over 250 organisations, including the Welsh and Scottish Governments and UK Government departments, have signed up to the Young Carers Covenant, thereby committing them to take action, where they can, to create better and fairer futures for young carers."

Looking forward, the royal continued: "Carers Trust has achieved a great deal in 2025, but, as ever, there is much to do. Over the coming year, I encourage you to continue your invaluable support. It is only by pulling together that we can make a difference for carers."

© Getty Images Princess Anne is always busy in her role

Princess Anne's busy year

While the Princess Royal has undoubtedly put all of her efforts into her causes in 2025, she did take a small step back from her engagement, meaning her title of "hardest working royal" was nabbed by King Charles last year.

His Majesty, 77, clocked up a total of 532 engagements in 2025, 50 more than his sister. While Anne, 75, took second place with 478 engagements, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, was third with 313 and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, with 235.