Princess Anne surprised with sentimental gift from fan: 'Are you sure?'

Princess Anne received a heartfelt gift from a member of the public during the royal family's annual Christmas Day outing at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Princess Royal, 75, joined other members of the British royal family as they greeted waiting fans after attending morning mass at St Mary Magdalene Church with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall, 44, and her grandchildren, Mia, 11, and Lena, seven, Anne stopped to chat with fans who had gathered outside the church to catch a glimpse of the royal family during the festive season.

One such interaction left her a little shocked as she received a sentimental gift from a woman clutching yellow roses wrapped in yellow and white paper. The woman called out for the princess and asked if she could give her the flowers in a video posted to The King's Guards and Horse UK's YouTube channel.

"Are you sure? I'm probably the last person standing," was the Princess's reply as she reached out to accept the bouquet. Brushing her claims away, the woman emphasised that she had been waiting to give Anne the flowers personally and proceeded to offer the royal a deeper explanation.

Anne thanked her and noted: "Amazing colour for this time of year!" to which the woman responded: "Do you know why I picked them? Because of your mum, I know she loved yellow roses".

Fondly raising her eyebrows and exhaling a knowing, "Ahh", Anne smiled at the woman and thanked her again before making her way towards the church grounds' exit.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Anne wore a vintage red coat to attend the Christmas Day walkabout

Who was Princess Anne's mother?

Princess Anne is the sister of the current King Charles III and the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, before her death on 8 September 2022.

Her other siblings include Prince Edward, 61, who is the Duke of Edinburgh and married to Duchess Sophie, 60, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, formerly Prince Andrew, before his titles were stripped by the King in October following a string of scandals and his association with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal joined other senior royals at Sandringham

What did Princess Anne wear on Christmas Day?

Cementing her place as one of the most stylish royals, Anne stepped out for her annual festive walkabout in a nod to the 90s. Digging around in her iconic wardrobe, the Princess Royal donned a vintage red coat that she first wore back in May 1997.

Not the first rewear for the red outer layer, Anne also sported the coat on Christmas Day in 2000. This year, she stunned once more in the classic double-breasted, structured garment.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the arrival of the family for the festive outing

For the occasion, she added a gold, diamond-encrusted pin to one of her lapels and tucked a purple, patterned velvet scarf into the neckline. The senior royal kept the cold at bay with a brown fur hat and a pair of black leather gloves.

She carried a black leather clutch under one arm and completed her Christmas Day church outfit with some knee-high suede flat boots.