Princess Anne shines in fringed knee-high boots following display of 'unity' at royal Christmas

Princess Anne was the picture of quiet sophistication on 28 December as she stepped out with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to attend church on the Sandringham estate with King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Appearing publicly for the first time since the annual Christmas Day walkabout, Anne, 75, was seen wearing a longline chocolate brown coat which seemed to be made from wool – a fabric perfect for winter in the Norfolk countryside as its crimped fibres trap air and keep body heat in.

© Getty The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham

Anne's post-Christmas outing

She styled it with a pair of fringed knee-high boots in a tan suede, as well as a black furry hat and a printed brown and cream neck scarf.

© Getty Harriet Sperling joined Peter Phillips for her first festive season at Sandringham

Anne was also joined by her son, Peter Phillips, 48, and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, as the two marked a major first – their Sandringham Christmas debut as a couple. The pair were all smiles upon arrival at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

A source close to Harriet and Peter told HELLO!: "They both enjoyed Christmas Day with Harriet's family and today went to Sandringham for the day to enjoy the rest of the festivities with the royal family and doing the more formal part of things there. Harriet effortlessly fits in and is at home in that whole environment and they are both enjoying spending time with his family."

Anne's display of 'unity'

The outing came after Anne joined the King and Queen, as well as her nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. What was perhaps the most striking element of Anne's look was her scarlet coat, which matched Queen Camilla's – an uncommon occurrence.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Anne wore a red vintage piece to attend the Christmas Day walkabout

An eye-witness told HELLO! that it appeared to be a clever move from the royals since the public family reunion came mere months after King Charles was forced to strip his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles, styles and honours following a string of scandals, including his connections to convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

© Getty Images Princess Anne joined the royals on Christmas Day as she always does - wearing red like Camilla

A member of the public who bore witness to the Sandringham walkabout on Christmas Day told us: "Following Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the royal family appeared to present a defiant display of unity on Christmas morning. Queen Camilla and Princess Anne matched in red as they walked to church, with the Princess Royal positioned behind her brother and sister-in-law, followed by her niece Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, a lineup that seemed to quietly signal support for the daughters of the disgraced former duke."

It seemed the intention was to present a united front, especially in light of the challenges faced by the royal family in 2025.