Princess Anne hosts first investiture of the year amid King Charles's winter break

Investitures are back for 2026 with the Princess Royal hosting the first ceremony of the year at Windsor Castle as the King enjoys some of his winter break in Scotland.

Dressed in her naval uniform, Princess Anne, 75, handed out awards to Greggs CEO Roisin Currie (above), Scottish broadcaster Jackie Bird, artistic director of the national theatre Rufus Norris, and BBC journalist, Martha Kearney.

Martha, 68, who stepped down as a presenter of Radio 4's Today programme last year after six years, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to journalism and broadcasting at the ceremony on Tuesday.

She said: "I was surprisingly nervous given all the things I've done, but it's such an incredible place, Windsor Castle. You go through a series of State rooms before you finally meet the Princess Royal.

"And I suppose I was slightly overawed but my family were with me, and they were very proud. In fact, one of my brothers burst into tears. I haven't seen him like that since childhood."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Journalist Martha Kearney with her CBE

It comes after Anne was one of the first senior royals to return to her public duties last week, having attended the Oxford Farming Conference.

© Alamy Live News. The Princess knighting Sir Rufus Norris, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre

Meanwhile, the King and Queen are spending some time at their Scottish home, Balmoral, after hosting the royals for Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The late Queen Elizabeth II typically remained at Sandringham throughout January and until 6 February – the anniversary of her late father King George VI's death – but Charles has set a new precedent of travelling up to Scotland after the festive period during his reign.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince George wishes crowds a merry Christmas as he joins royals at Christmas Day church service

Who can carry out an investiture?

Only the King, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal can host an investiture, with the ceremonies usually taking place in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace or in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle. Most investitures are currently being staged in Windsor due to the ongoing restoration works at Buckingham Palace.

Investitures also happen occasionally at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, or overseas during state or royal visits.

© Alamy Stock Photo Prince William awarding Andy Murray with his OBE at his first investiture in 2013

Prince William hosted his first investiture in 2013 as he prepared to take on full-time royal duties, following his military career. Tennis star Andy Murray was among those to be honoured with an OBE during the service.

What happens at an investiture?

According to the royal family's website: "The member of the royal family hosting the Investiture, enters the room attended by the King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard.

© Alamy Sir David Beckham is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles last November

"The National Anthem is played, and then the military band or orchestra continues to play a variety of music while the recipients are called forwards one-by-one, usually by the Lord Chamberlain.

"The member of the royal family places the decoration on the person and congratulates them on their honour. Those who are receiving a knighthood kneel on an investiture stool to be dubbed."