Prince George, 12, is a rugby star in the making: 'I don't want to get tackled by him'

The British royal family are an incredibly sporty bunch: Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall are Olympic equestrians, Prince William is an avid polo player, and it looks like the next generation are following in their footsteps.

Prince George has already shown that, like both his parents, he is incredibly keen in both football and rugby, having joined his father in France in 2023 for the Rugby World Cup quarter-final and frequently accompanying him to games when Aston Villa, their football team of choice, plays.

© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales is patron of England rugby

However, it sounds like the 12-year-old must be getting more involved with the sport as he goes to secondary school, as his mother, the Princess of Wales, revealed that he's been getting stronger and stronger.

Kate told members of the World Cup winning Red Roses England ladies’ rugby team that both Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, play the sport at school, while Charlotte, ten, joins in when the family plays together at home.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union, the 44-year-old was hosting a reception at Windsor Castle for the Red Roses, the women's national team, to celebrate their World Cup victory in September 2025. At one point, they were discussing how schools often don't segregate boys and girls in sport when they're younger.

"Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn't yet at school," she began. "Rugby is so accessible; Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game. Actually, they shouldn't necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early."

The Princess of Wales continued: "Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George! But, up to a certain age I think it's great."

Prince George's budding royal role

As he approaches his teenage years, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is not only getting stronger in the physical sense, but he is also being prepared mentally for his future destiny, taking on an increasing number of engagements with his parents.

These include a recent visit to a homeless shelter with his father, and joining both his parents at a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace after the VE Day commemorations in 2025.

© WireImage The Wales family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2025

After his appearance at Trooping the Colour in June last year, Arthur Cassidy, a chartered member of the British Psychological Society, broke down his body language to us as he interacted with his family during the military spectacle.

He told HELLO!: "Prince George reveals the positive impact of good posture – his head is held high with an open chest, while his personality type serves to positively reinforce just how vital his childhood and teenage development will be for his future role as monarch."

Dr Cassidy noted that George "is very aware of his gestures and expressions" while watching the parade and flypast, further adding: "George has his hands in the clenched overlap position just below his belt, demonstrating a relaxed mode and positive self-confidence."