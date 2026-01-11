Exclusive: Princess Kate is a 'stickler' for preparing children for royal roles after developing own 'coping mechanism'

There is no royal training manual tucked away among the 240,000 items in the Windsor Castle library on north side of the Upper Ward. Never has been, never will be.

"I learned the way a monkey learns," King Charles once said. "By watching its parents." Now it is his grandson Prince George's turn.

The only difference is that his mother and father, Catherine and William, are leaving nothing to chance.

At twelve, Prince George has already shown he has the skill set to cope with public life and the innate ability to think on his feet. At Sandringham on Christmas Day, he coped admirably when a stranger in the crowd outside the church brought up a tricky subject, "Granny Diana". He smiled. He didn't flinch.

In the same walkabout, Princess Charlotte crossed independently to embrace a woman in a wheelchair. Louis, less distracted, managed half an hour of handshakes, not bad focus for a seven-year-old.

Eye contact, firm handshakes and politeness

This is no accident. Catherine, who came to public life as an adult, has been a stickler for preparing her children for public life.

Preparation is a mantra she has lived by. Her parents Mike and Carole Middleton taught her that. At university her father would send her newspaper clippings he thought useful. She would devour them in the St. Sallies common room.

Preparedness and politeness matter to her; something she has drummed into her own children. When adults visit their home, the children often greet them. They've learned that firm handshakes matter, so does eye contact. Basics, but so important for their future roles. Thank you notes are another exercise they complete as a matter of course.

Learning the royal ropes

The late Queen Elizabeth was suddenly called upon to discharge duties as monarch; something she hadn't been trained in. She grew into her role, leaning on Churchill at the start. Experience alone saw her through.

The one solid piece of advice George VI passed to her was to remember that when people met her, they would remember it for the rest of their lives. It stayed with her.

"I'm learning from watching her," Prince William said in 2016. By 2023, his thinking evolved a little: "You don't just get thrown into it. You build it up." Princess Anne, his no-nonsense aunt, was blunter. "You learn by turning up. And doing it again. And again. You pick it up. Or you don't."

Her practical approach heavily influenced William and Catherine's thinking about preparing the next generation. Gradually introducing them, particularly George, to the world he will one day need to embrace for the institution he is born to lead.

The late Philip viewed royal learning almost militarily. "You get on with it. That's how you learn." Not one for over-analysis.

Kate's coping mechanism

Catherine absorbed it all when she arrived on the scene. She had to cope with paparazzi, gossip columnists. Then when she had to face the public, she had to develop a coping mechanism.

© Getty Kate came to the public eye as a university student

After she wed William, she learned by doing the job. First alongside him, then more and more solo engagements.

Over time she grew in confidence. Her public speaking improved. Now she always prepares, always brings her "A game" to the table, as one insider said.

She has impressed this upon her children, not in an overbearing way, but steadily when it is needed.

She has grown in confidence in her 15 years as a royal

George is put to the test

The June 2023 Coronation tested Prince George's resolve. As Page of Honour at just nine he knew eyes would be upon him. Processing through Westminster Abbey before global television, he showed no signs of nerves. He walked steadily. Managed his robe without buckling. They have taught him to act naturally, to be himself. To listen to the briefings.

© Getty "The June 2023 Coronation tested Prince George's resolve. As Page of Honour at just nine he knew eyes would be upon him," said Robert Jobson

May 2025's VE Day anniversary proved the method sound. George spent twenty minutes with Chelsea Pensioners asking about Normandy and Lancaster bombers. One veteran said the boy showed more interest than most adults.

This was no accident. Catherine and William had fully prepared him for the engagement. He knew his brief. Such curiosity comes from his parents discussing history at mealtimes, Charles sharing stories at Balmoral, his mother too.

In December 2025 the stakes were higher. George visited The Passage homeless charity, his father's patronage, serving Christmas lunch without the press present. Catherine and William ensured he understood what was going on in the lives of the rough sleepers he met. This was not just appearing for a photo-op, it was part of his education. George again passed with flying colours.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Prince George visited a homeless shelter in December 2025

The next generation's royal stars

These three royal stars of the future – George, Charlotte and Louis – already understand what is expected of them.

Charlotte, who seems to read situations instinctively, is a keen observer. Her hand on George's back at Sandringham just when it was needed. She seems to lead both her brothers at times.

© Tom Maddick / SWNS Princess Charlotte places a hand on Prince George's back on Christmas Day

After three years as King, and decades as Prince of Wales, Charles is keen to pass on his wisdom. He often invites his grandchildren to see him for tea, which Catherine encourages. He is a funny grandpa; they love spending time with him. All the time he is sharing nuggets of wisdom, they are without knowing storing up for their future.

"King Charles knows these three children are the future. Their ability to be relaxed in front of the public is an absolute necessity. Their likeability provides institutional insurance."

A slimmed monarchy leaves fewer working royals. King Charles knows these three children are the future of the institution he cherishes. Their ability to be relaxed in front of the public is an absolute necessity. Their likeability provides institutional insurance.

© WireImage "These three royal stars of the future – George, Charlotte and Louis – already understand what is expected of them," says Robert Jobson

Catherine and William's children may well learn like monkeys too, watching mum and dad. But now it is done with deliberate guidance other generations didn't once receive.

Christmas 2025 confirmed that. Three royal children working crowds with aplomb. Young enough to be thrilled by the gifts of chocolate; old enough to watch out for and steady each other. Catherine stood fifteen feet back. Watching. If she needed to step in, she would. William watched too with real pride.

Charles's so-called "monkey method" refined at last. Prince Philip would have approved, although his mantra was always: "Just get on with it."

