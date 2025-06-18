Prince George exudes 'self-confidence' as he's being prepared for future role

Prince George exuded "positive self-confidence" as he stood on the balcony with his family at Trooping the Colour.

The youngster, 11, who is second-in-line to the throne, rode in the carriage procession with his mother, the Princess of Wales, and his younger siblings, before they watched the flypast.

Arthur Cassidy, a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, analysed the Waleses' body language as they interacted during the military spectacle.

"Prince George reveals the positive impact of good posture – his head is held high with an open chest, while his personality type serves to positively reinforce just how vital his childhood and teenage development will be for his future role as monarch," he tells HELLO!

© Getty Images George exuded "positive self-confidence" on the balcony

Dr Cassidy noted that George "is very aware of his gestures and expressions" while watching the parade and flypast.

He added: "George has his hands in the clenched overlap position just below his belt, demonstrating a relaxed mode and positive self-confidence."

Major milestone

The Prince is being quietly prepared for his future destiny, having accompanied his parents to various engagements in recent years.

His most significant appearance to date was when George joined William and Kate at a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace after the VE Day commemorations.

© Getty Prince George joined his parents at the veterans' tea party

George expressed a keen interest in learning about those who served in the war and asked lots of questions.

© Getty George asked lots of questions

The royal, who has long held a fascination with aircraft, is said to be a "potential pilot in the making," according to William, and reportedly had his first flying lesson last summer.

Future king

While George's destiny is mapped out for him, William and Kate are said to want as normal an upbringing as possible for their three children.

According to Robert Hardman's book, King Charles III: The Inside Story, George is unlikely to take up full-time royal duties until he's much older and finished with his education.

© Getty Images Prince George is being prepared for his future role

"Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties," Robert wrote. "He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

© Getty George was one of his grandfather's Pages at the coronation

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

William also emphasised that his children's education is a priority over their duties during his visit to Cape Town last November.

