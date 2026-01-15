Princess Kate is in her element at Windsor Castle reception following travel disaster – best photos

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she welcomed England's Red Roses to Windsor Castle to celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph last autumn.

Dressed in an apt scarlet trouser suit, Kate, 44, hosted the winning women's rugby squad, known as the Red Roses, with the World Cup trophy taking centre stage at the reception.

The royal followed the team's campaign in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union, watching from the stands when they defeated Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joining the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.

In the final, the Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in front of a record 81,885 spectators who filled a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory following wins in 2014 and 1994.

Many of those that were at the event had been honoured with OBEs and MBEs during the New Years Honours. These included Zoe Stratford, Marlie Packer, John Mitchell, Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne.