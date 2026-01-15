Princess Kate is in her element at Windsor Castle reception following travel disaster – best photos

The Princess of Wales has hosted member of the England Red Roses, but the visit had to be cut short following a travel incident

Kate greeted the squad at Windsor Castle© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace
Tracy Schaverien
Tracy SchaverienRoyal and Features Contributor
9 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she welcomed England's Red Roses to Windsor Castle to celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph last autumn.

Dressed in an apt scarlet trouser suit, Kate, 44, hosted the winning women's rugby squad, known as the Red Roses, with the World Cup trophy taking centre stage at the reception.

The royal followed the team's campaign in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union, watching from the stands when they defeated Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joining the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.

In the final, the Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in front of a record 81,885 spectators who filled a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory following wins in 2014 and 1994.

1/5

Kate stood next to the World Cup trophy© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace

Handing out the gifts

Kate had plenty of gifts for the winning ladies, as the royal saw the trophy in person.

2/5

The Princess of Wales in red suit talking to group of people© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace

Royal tour cancelled

A tour of Windsor Castle had been scheduled for the day, but after the team's coach broke down en route, it had to be cancelled. Hopefully another time!

3/5

Kate Middleton greeting women's rugby team© Alamy Live News.

Keen fan

The royal is a keen sports fan, and she followed the women rugby team's triumph in last year's tournament.

4/5

Kate is patron of England rugby© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace

MBEs

Many of those that were at the event had been honoured with OBEs and MBEs during the New Years Honours. These included Zoe Stratford, Marlie Packer, John Mitchell, Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne.

5/5

The Princess holds a signed shirt© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace

Winning trophy

The royal looked so glamorous as she stood with the trophy and was handed a jersey.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More