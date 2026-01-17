Prince Albert sports facial scar as he makes first appearance since 'short' medical procedure

Prince Albert has made his first public appearance since it was confirmed that he had undergone a "short" medical procedure on his scalp, and he was seen sporting a small scar on his cheek and the top of his head.

At the time, it was said that Albert's activities would "continue as normal" and this was confirmed when the father-of-two was seen stepping out of a car inside the Vatican City.

The royal, 67, was seen meeting with Pope Leo XIV, on Saturday morning, and he also met the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. The meeting between Albert and the Pope was the second time the pair had met, with the first being after Leo was anointed following the death of Pope Francis.

A statement released by the Vatican read: "During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State, the good diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the principality of Monaco [and the] historic and significant contribution of the Catholic Church to the principality's social life [were noted].

© Getty Images A scar was also visible on the royal's scalp

"Attention was given to several issues of common interest, such as care for the environment, humanitarian assistance, and the defence and promotion of the dignity of the human person."

Albert's health

The meeting came a day after the Monaco palace had confirmed that Albert had undergone a medical procedure. The statement said: "The Princely Palace reports that, as part of a routine dermatological follow-up, H.S.H. Prince Albert II underwent a scheduled, short medical procedure on his scalp and face to treat a benign condition.

© Getty Images Albert was straight back into work as he met with the Pope

"The procedure required a few stitches. The Sovereign Prince's schedule of activities continues as normal."

Monaco royal health

While Albert has generally kept in good health over the years, his wife, Princess Charlene, faced a horrific health battle back in 2021, leaving her stranded in South Africa away from her husband and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Charlene collapsed on 1 September 2020 due to complications following one of several surgeries for a severe and ongoing ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection.

She reportedly went in for surgery in mid-May 2021, before a second operation in June, and a "final" surgery in October. Following her ENT infection, Charlene suffered a bout of exhaustion, which she recovered from away from home.

Luckily for the royal, her health took a turn for the better as 2022 progressed and she returned to public life, with her husband celebrating her health.

© David NIVIERE/SIPA/Shutterstock Charlene faced health issues throughout 2021

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Albert said: "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about."