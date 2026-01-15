Princess Charlene proved she was the ultimate 'modern woman' with unusual bridal choice

Princess Charlene was a vision in Giorgio Armani on her wedding day in 2011, and she broke traditional royal protocol with her choice in headwear.

The beautiful bride, now 47, opted not to wear a royal tiara for her religious ceremony as the likes of Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain did on their wedding days. Instead, she chose a floral accessory which was once owned by Princess Charlotte, Duchess of Valentinois, Charlene's new husband's grandmother.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene instead wore a diamond headpiece The piece was handed down to Albert's sister, Princess Caroline of Monaco, who wore the corsage in 2003 at the National Day Gala. On her wedding day, former Olympic swimmer Charlene borrowed the piece from her sister-in-law.

Charlene's rule-breaking headwear © MIGUEL MEDINA Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011 It is a visually stunning piece crafted with intricate flowers that adorned her low ballet bun. It's a move that receives huge praise from personal stylist, Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian. "Traditionally, wearing a tiara, particularly an heirloom, is a powerful nod to becoming part of a royal family and an acknowledgement of the honour and responsibility that comes with that role. Charlene's decision to step away from this convention strongly symbolises the modern woman she already was, someone with her own career and identity, and reflects how times are moving forward within royal traditions," Sian tells us.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

© Getty Princess Charlene showed her rebellious side with her choice in bridal headwear "Choosing a floral headpiece added a wonderfully feminine touch to her wedding look. It worked beautifully with her soft, low bun, creating a statement that felt elegant and intentional without being over the top or 'in your face'. For me, this was the perfect nod to becoming a contemporary royal bride — respectful of tradition, yet unmistakably modern."

A headpiece fit for a beautiful bride © Getty Princess Charlene's headpiece worked perfectly with the neckline of her dress Charlene's choice in headwear wasn't just about creating her own bridal identity, but also about fitting the aesthetic of her glorious off-the-shoulder gown. "The headpiece paired perfectly with her simple, structured wedding dress. It softened the clean lines, added delicate detail, and brought a sense of warmth and personality to the overall look," the fashion expert explains. "This felt like a subtle but powerful expression of her personal style, something that can be incredibly difficult for women marrying into royal families to achieve."

Princess Charlene's bridal hair switch-up © Getty Princess Charlene wore the tiara to her wedding reception Though Charlene opted out of wearing a tiara for her religious ceremony, she did don one for her reception. For this, she debuted the stunning Diamond Foam Tiara, which was commissioned by her new husband as a gift to mark their union.