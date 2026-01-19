Live:Updated12m ago

Royal family LIVE: Princess Irene of Greece's funeral and more

All the royal news from 19 January, including Princess Irene of Greece's funeral in Athens, Prince Harry's arrival in the UK for his court case, and more.

Queen Sofia and Princess Irene© Alamy
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Ella Rayment-WardWriter
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
12m ago

Prince Archie in rare holiday footage

While we await Prince Harry's arrival in the UK, did you see the cute footage Meghan Markle posted to Instagram last night that featured their son Prince Archie?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie© Instagram/@meghan
Prince Archie featured in Meghan's latest posts

The six-year-old was seen feeding a rhino during a family visit to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California. He was adorable and and showed off his red hair in a set of Instagram Stories that also featured a video of Harry and Meghan dancing in the garden.

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
33m ago

Good morning royal fans

Good morning royal fans.

We have a jam-packed day of royal outings today. 

We are awaiting Prince Harry's arrival in the UK ahead of his court case with the Daily Mail.

Over in Athens, it is a difficult day for the Greek and Spanish royals as Princess Irene, Queen Sofia of Spain's sister, is laid to rest. 

The King will host a reception to mark the Scotland Investment Forum, celebrating Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong innovation ecosystem at Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Duchess Sophie as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, will visit the Royal Marine School of Music at Alford Schools of Military Music, based at HMS Nelson and she will visit HMS Daring in her role as sponsor at His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth, Hampshire.

