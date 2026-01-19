Royal family LIVE: Princess Irene of Greece's funeral and more

- Prince Harry to arrive in the UK for court case
Prince Archie in rare holiday footage
While we await Prince Harry's arrival in the UK, did you see the cute footage Meghan Markle posted to Instagram last night that featured their son Prince Archie?
The six-year-old was seen feeding a rhino during a family visit to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California. He was adorable and and showed off his red hair in a set of Instagram Stories that also featured a video of Harry and Meghan dancing in the garden.
Good morning royal fans.
We have a jam-packed day of royal outings today.
We are awaiting Prince Harry's arrival in the UK ahead of his court case with the Daily Mail.
Over in Athens, it is a difficult day for the Greek and Spanish royals as Princess Irene, Queen Sofia of Spain's sister, is laid to rest.
The King will host a reception to mark the Scotland Investment Forum, celebrating Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong innovation ecosystem at Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Duchess Sophie as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, will visit the Royal Marine School of Music at Alford Schools of Military Music, based at HMS Nelson and she will visit HMS Daring in her role as sponsor at His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth, Hampshire.