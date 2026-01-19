Royal family LIVE: Princess Irene of Greece's funeral and more

Good morning royal fans.

We have a jam-packed day of royal outings today.

We are awaiting Prince Harry's arrival in the UK ahead of his court case with the Daily Mail.

Over in Athens, it is a difficult day for the Greek and Spanish royals as Princess Irene, Queen Sofia of Spain's sister, is laid to rest.

The King will host a reception to mark the Scotland Investment Forum, celebrating Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong innovation ecosystem at Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Duchess Sophie as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, will visit the Royal Marine School of Music at Alford Schools of Military Music, based at HMS Nelson and she will visit HMS Daring in her role as sponsor at His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth, Hampshire.

