Red-haired Prince Archie filmed feeding baby rhino in rare holiday footage

Meghan Markle shared a sweet family roundup on Sunday, posting a series of personal moments on Instagram that offered a glimpse into life with her husband Prince Harry, her mother Doria Ragland and their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. One standout clip showed red-haired Prince Archie feeding a baby rhino during a family visit to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California.

Meghan's family roundup ahead of Harry's UK visit

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram Stories to share clips from her sun-soaked Montecito garden, panning across a luxurious L-shaped pool framed by lush greenery. In one moment, her mother Doria and daughter Lilibet appeared to be enjoying a dip in the pool.

In the next clip, Meghan and Harry can be seen dancing together to Zara Larsson and Muni Long's Midnight Sun. The sweet footage had previously been shared in black and white on Saturday and was a playful nod to a 2016-era trend currently resurfacing on social media.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there," the caption read. The video of the couple dancing in their garden was paired with a throwback clip from a holiday in Botswana. Credit for filming was also attributed to Lilibet, who appears to have captured the candid moment and can be quietly heard in the background of the newly released video.

The post also featured a short clip of a hand-drawn shopping list, illustrated with various food items.

In the final video, Prince Archie is seen feeding a black rhino at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California. "On average, black rhinos can weigh up to about 3,000 pounds," a guide can be heard explaining, as Archie eagerly feeds the animal a vine of leaves, his auburn hair catching the light.

The final picture shows Meghan joining in at feeding time too, offering a giraffe some lettuce as she smiles from behind her sunglasses.

Meghan's post comes as Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for his High Court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. The legal proceedings against Associated Newspapers Limited are reportedly scheduled to begin on 19 January.

Will Prince Harry see King Charles in the UK?

Despite Harry's return to his home country, a reunion with his father King Charles is not expected. While the pair reunited for the first time in 19 months in September last year, no such meeting is believed to be planned during this visit.

King Charles was spotted attending a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral in Scotland on Sunday, where he is expected to remain for much of January.