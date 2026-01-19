Doria Ragland is a hands-on grandmother in behind-the-scenes footage

Doria Ragland is on grandmother duty in a wholesome new video shared by her daughter Meghan Markle. Doria, 69, is grandmother to Meghan and Prince Harry's two children: Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

In behind-the-scenes footage posted to her Instagram Story, Meghan showed Doria heartwarmingly spending some quality time with her granddaughter Lilibet as they enjoyed a swim in the pool together.

Meghan panned the camera from the lush garden greenery to show her mum and daughter sitting in the water and soaking up the sunshine on what looked to be a perfect sunny day with bright blue skies overhead.

© Instagram/ @meghan Meghan shares clip of her mother Doria Ragland in the pool with her daughter Lilibet

Meghan's wholesome family videos

The Duchess of Sussex shared several other sweet moments with her loved ones, including a video of her and Harry dancing to Swedish singer Zara Larsson and Muni Long's hit song, Midnight Sun.

Meghan previously shared the footage in black and white to her social media just days earlier, revealing it was filmed by their daughter Lilibet. "When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there," she captioned the post.

In another video, Meghan and Harry's son Archie was seen feeding a black rhino at California's The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. A guide could be heard in the background of the footage sharing facts about the animal species. "On average, black rhinos can weigh up to about 3,000 pounds," they shared.

Meghan also got to get up close to the animals, sharing a photo of her feeding lettuce to a giraffe during the family day out to the zoo.

Doria's quality time with her grandchildren

© Kevin Mazur Doria Ragland is grandmother to Harry and Meghan's two children. She's pictured here with the couple in 2023

Doria, who is a social worker, also resides in California. She recently joined the family back in October for a visit to a pumpkin patch. The 69-year-old made an appearance carving a pumpkin at the end of a video, which Meghan posted to her social media.

Earlier in the video montage, Lilibet and Archie were seen running through a corn field and later carving their own pumpkins.

Meghan's close bond with her mum

Doria made a rare cameo on Meghan's Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan in March 2025. She was seen attending a 'celebration brunch' prepared by her daughter and mingling with guests, including her son-in-law Prince Harry.

Later in the years, Meghan celebrated her mother's 69th birthday in September. She posted a short clip kissing Doria's head with the caption: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom!"

While Doria tends to stay out of the spotlight, Meghan wrote a heartwarming message to her mother on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, to mark Mother's Day back in 2014.

"Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic "Call Me," just forget it.

She continued: "She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb."

"And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom."